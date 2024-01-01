Menu
Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #Y68 as of 11/23/2021.

2020 Jeep Gladiator

47,000 KM

Details Description Features

$42,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Gladiator

Overland 4x4 w/ Uconnect 4C, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav

2020 Jeep Gladiator

Overland 4x4 w/ Uconnect 4C, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

47,000KM
Used
VIN 1C6HJTFG8LL152690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #Y68 as of 11/23/2021.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Alpine Premium Audio System

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
8.4" Touchscreen

Safety

Rear Park Assist
Rearview Camera

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Remote Start System

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
Rear Cross Path Detection
Proximity Keyless Entry
Uconnect 4c
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Jeep Gladiator