Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Jeep Wrangler

84,324 KM

$47,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon 4X4 w/ Uconnect 4C, Bluetooth, Nav

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon 4X4 w/ Uconnect 4C, Bluetooth, Nav

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,990

+ taxes & licensing

84,324KM
Used
VIN 1C4HJXFG4LW315138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 84,324 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Hill Descent Control
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
Trailer Sway Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alpine Premium Audio System

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Hill start assist

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
115V Power Outlet
Proximity Keyless Entry
Uconnect 4c
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
8.4" Display
SOS Support

2020 Jeep Wrangler