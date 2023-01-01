Menu
2020 Kia Forte

49,300 KM

Details Description Features

$24,590

+ tax & licensing
$24,590

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Kia Forte

2020 Kia Forte

EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

2020 Kia Forte

EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$24,590

+ taxes & licensing

49,300KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10540653
  Stock #: 22384
  VIN: 3KPF54AD0LE220965

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 49,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Hill assist control

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Heated Sideview Mirrors
Blind Spot Detection
Wireless Phone Charger
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

