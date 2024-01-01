Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Kia Forte

144,335 KM

$16,490

+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Forte

EX+ w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam

2020 Kia Forte

EX+ w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,490

+ taxes & licensing

144,335KM
Used
VIN 3KPF54AD2LE218229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 26965
  • Mileage 144,335 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Hill assist control
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
LED Taillights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

USB port
Blind Spot Detection
Led Headlights
Wireless Phone Charger
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$16,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Kia Forte