2020 Kia Forte

$17,490 + tax & licensing

45,000 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

Automatic Headlights, A/C, Steering Wheel Audio Controls and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Kia Forte include:

Automatic Headlights
A/C
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated Mirrors
USB Port
Remote Keyless Entry
Hill Assist Control
Bluetooth

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 37544

LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera

Location: Clutch, 223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

VIN 3KPF24ADXLE238687

Exterior Colour: Black
Transmission: Automatic
Engine: 4-cylinder
Mileage: 45,000 KM

Vehicle Features:

Safety: Heated Mirrors

Interior: Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm: Bluetooth

Exterior: Automatic Headlights

Comfort: A/C

Mechanical: Hill assist control

Additional Features: USB port, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

2020 Kia Forte

45,000 KM

$17,490

+ tax & licensing
Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

Automatic Headlights, A/C, Steering Wheel Audio Controls and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Kia Forte include:

Automatic Headlights
A/C
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated Mirrors
USB Port
Remote Keyless Entry
Hill Assist Control
Bluetooth

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 37544

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Hill assist control

Additional Features

USB port
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2020 Kia Forte