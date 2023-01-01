Menu
2020 Kia Forte

10,226 KM

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

EX w/ CarPlay & Android Auto, Wireless Phone Charger

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

10,226KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9709042
  • Stock #: 17337
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD3LE258321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,226 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear cross traffic alert

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB & AUX PORTS
Lane Keep Assist
Blind Spot Detection System
Wireless Phone Charger
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
8” Display
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
Forward Collision Avoidance System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

