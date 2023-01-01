2020 Kia Forte

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 , 2 2 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9709042

9709042 Stock #: 17337

17337 VIN: 3KPF54AD3LE258321

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 10,226 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Exterior Automatic Headlights Safety Rearview Camera Rear cross traffic alert Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Steering Wheel Mounted Controls USB & AUX PORTS Lane Keep Assist Blind Spot Detection System Wireless Phone Charger Apple CarPlay & Android Auto 8” Display Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter Forward Collision Avoidance System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.