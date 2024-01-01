Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Kia NIRO

128,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia NIRO

PLUG-IN Hybrid EX Premium w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Advanced Smart Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats

2020 Kia NIRO

PLUG-IN Hybrid EX Premium w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Advanced Smart Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,000KM
VIN KNDCD3LDXL5455480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Mechanical

Brake Assist System

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Hill assist control
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Follow Assist

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
Vehicle Stability Management
Lane Keeping Assist System
Driver attention alert system
Drive Mode Select
Smart key w/ Push button start
8" Display Audio
Wireless Phone Charger
Advanced Smart Cruise Control
Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
Idle Stop & Go Technology
Obstacle Detecting Front Windows
LED Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

