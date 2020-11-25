Menu
Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 11/25/2020 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $8137 claim was made.

2020 Kia Optima

47,014 KM

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Optima

EX+ w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

2020 Kia Optima

EX+ w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

47,014KM
Used
VIN 5XXGU4L30LG387359

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,014 KM

Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 11/25/2020 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $8137 claim was made.

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Driver's Seat

Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Bluetooth

Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Dual Zone A/C

Hill assist control

USB Audio input
Driver Memory Seat
Vehicle Stability Management
Driver attention alert system
Blind Spot Detection System
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
12V Power Outlets
High Beam Assist
Smart key w/ Push button start
8" Display Audio
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Heated Sideview Mirrors

2020 Kia Optima