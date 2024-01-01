Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Kia Rio

35,382 KM

Details Description Features

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Rio

5-Door EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

2020 Kia Rio

5-Door EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

35,382KM
Used
VIN 3KPA35AD0LE255771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,382 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
12v power outlet

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Hill assist control

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Heated Sideview Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management
Projection Headlights
Smart key w/ Push button start
7" Display Audio
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

