$22,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Kia Sorento
LX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C
2020 Kia Sorento
LX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
84,370KM
VIN 5XYPGDA34LG612789
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 84,370 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Drive Mode Select, Automatic Headlights w/ Escort Function, Impact Sensing Door Unlock and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Kia Sorento include:
Drive Mode Select
Automatic Headlights w/ Escort Function
Impact Sensing Door Unlock
Remote Keyless Entry
USB Port
Bluetooth
Heated Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 35084
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Safety
Impact sensing door unlock
Hill assist control
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Drive Mode Select
Obstacle detecting driver window
7" Display Audio
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Automatic Headlights w/ Escort Function
2020 Kia Sorento