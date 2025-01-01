Menu
***NO ACCIDENTS***7 PASSENGER***LEATHER***AWD*** Discover versatility and comfort with this 2020 Kia Sorento EX V6 AWD, featuring 7-passenger seating and only 122,546 KMs. This spacious SUV is perfect for families or adventurers who value both style and functionality. Under the hood, the robust V6 engine delivers impressive power and a smooth driving experience, while the all-wheel-drive (AWD) system ensures confidence on any terrain. The exterior boasts a modern design, complemented by stylish alloy wheels and striking LED lighting. Step inside to find an inviting cabin equipped with premium fabric seats, a well-designed dashboard, and ample legroom for all passengers. The Sorento also offers a user-friendly infotainment system with a touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity for all your tech needs. Safety is paramount, and this model is packed with advanced safety features, including blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a comprehensive airbag system to keep your loved ones secure. Don't miss out on this exceptional 2020 Kia Sorento EX V6 AWD, ready to take you wherever the road leads!

***Special Finance Price Advertised has $2000 finance credit, cash price may differ*** FRONTIER FINE CARS is known to be one of the most competitive dealerships within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points. Prices are subject to change without notice. All prices are price of the vehicle plus HST, Licensing & Safety Certification. DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is not Drivable as it is not Certified. All vehicles we sell are Drivable after certification, which is available for $695 but not manadatory. All vehicles we sell are Drivable after certification, which is available for $695 but not manadatory.</span> </p><p> </p><p>***Trade*** Have a trade? Well take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.</p><p> </p><p>***About us***</p><p> </p><p>Frontier fine cars, offers a huge selection of vehicles in an immaculate INDOOR showroom. Our goal is to provide our customers WITH quality vehicles AT EXCELLENT prices with IMPECCABLE customer service. DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is not Drivable as it is not Certified. All vehicles we sell are Drivable after certification, which is available for $695 Frontier Fine Cars
1261 Kennedy Rd Unit a in Scarborough
416-759-2277
frontierfinecars@hotmail.com

2020 Kia Sorento

122,546 KM

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Kia Sorento

EX V6 | NO ACCIDENTS | 7 PASSENGER | LEATHER | AWD

12974347

2020 Kia Sorento

EX V6 | NO ACCIDENTS | 7 PASSENGER | LEATHER | AWD

Location

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4

416-759-2277

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $799
Sale

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,546KM
As Is Condition
VIN 5XYPHDA56LG643718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 122,546 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Frontier Fine Cars

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Frontier Fine Cars

416-759-2277

2020 Kia Sorento