2020 Kia Sorento

52,625 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, Bluetooth

LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

52,625KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9930929
  • Stock #: 18409
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA37LG614777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,625 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROL

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Hill assist control

Exterior

Windshield wiper de-icer

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
40/20/40 Split Folding 2nd Row Seats
7" Touch Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

