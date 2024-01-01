Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Kia Sportage

48,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Kia Sportage

EX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Sportage

EX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
48,000KM
VIN KNDPNCAC3L7832597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 48,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat
12v power outlet

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Hill assist control

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Electronic Parking Brake

Additional Features

Heated Sideview Mirrors
USB Audio input
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Lane Keep Assist System
Drive Mode Select
Smart key w/ Push button start
8" Display Audio
Wireless Phone Charger
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2020 Kia Sportage EX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Kia Sportage EX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam 48,000 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Malibu LT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav for sale in Bedford, NS
2017 Chevrolet Malibu LT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav 67,000 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring AWD w/Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, Heated Seats for sale in Bedford, NS
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring AWD w/Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, Heated Seats 64,807 KM $25,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Sportage