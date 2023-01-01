Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Land Rover Discovery

90,298 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2020 Land Rover Discovery

2020 Land Rover Discovery

HSE TD6, 4WD, 7-PASSENGER, MERIDIAN

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Land Rover Discovery

HSE TD6, 4WD, 7-PASSENGER, MERIDIAN

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 10417644
  2. 10417644
  3. 10417644
  4. 10417644
  5. 10417644
  6. 10417644
  7. 10417644
  8. 10417644
  9. 10417644
  10. 10417644
  11. 10417644
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
90,298KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10417644
  • Stock #: PC9685
  • VIN: SALRR2RK0L2415754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Narvik Black
  • Interior Colour Ebony with Light Oyster Headlining
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9685
  • Mileage 90,298 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY HSE TD6 | 4WD | DIESEL | 7 PASSENGER | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | WOOD TRIM | NAVIGATION | DUAL MOONROOF | RUNNING BOARDS | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA | BRAKE ASSIST | HANDS-FREE LIFTGATE | KEYLESS ENTRY AND START | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2020 Land Rover Discovery HSE features an efficient yet powerful 3.0-litre Turbo-Diesel V6 engine that puts out 254 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. It's mated to an automatic transmission and paired with Land Rover's famous 4-Wheel-Drive System. The exterior is Black which goes well with the Interior which comes in Premium Black Leather with White contrast stitching. The Land Rover Discovery is optioned for 7 Passengers which means there are 2 extra seats in the back.







If you're planning trips with up to seven people, whether it's your friends or the kids, our seven-seat Land Rover Discovery offers the perfect everyday solution. And with stadium seating and heated seats in all rows, everyone can enjoy the view of the road ahead in absolute comfort. HSE models get 20-inch wheels, LED headlights, fog lights, a panoramic sunroof and keyless entry. Inside, HSE trimmed Discoveries come with an upgraded 380-watt Meridian sound system, a bigger 12.3-inch screen, a navigation system and 12-way adjustable seats.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
PERIMETER ALARM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Power Options

Power Steering Wheel

Comfort

HEATED

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Rear fog lights
Puddle Lamps
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.73

Additional Features

Rear
Split
3
Wood
LEATHER
10
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Lumbar
one-touch open/close
trailer stability control
Front
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Steering wheel trim: alloy
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Spare wheel type: alloy
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Rear brake diameter: 13.8
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Easy entry: power driver seat
Footwell lights
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Tow hooks: front
Camera system: rearview
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Cupholders: covered
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Crumple zones: front
Navigation system: hard drive
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Premium brand: Meridian
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Impact sensor: door unlock
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Digital Sound Processing
Watts: 380
Rear seat folding: flat
Laminated glass: acoustic
Wheel spokes: 5
Interior accents: chrome
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Headlights: LED
Rear bumper color: black
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook
Rear seat: sliding
Grille color: black surround
Infotainment: InControl
Cross traffic alert: rear
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
Center console trim: aluminum
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
Phone: voice operated
Rear moonroof / sunroof: fixed glass
variable intermittent
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: black
Exhaust: hidden
Hard drive: 10GB
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
Pedestrian Detection
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10 in.
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
Automatic emergency braking: front
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
rear folding
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
power glass
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
safety reverse
with washer
Active parking system: semi-automatic
with read function
horn/light operation
vehicle location
12V rear
metallic
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
auto-locking
infrared-reflecting
veneer
Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting
metallic-tone
front pedestrian
Lane keeping assist with blind spot integration
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
power operated
Smart device app compatibility: InControl
Wi-Fi: hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2018 Land Rover Rang...
 73,260 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 BMW X6 Xdrive35...
 79,284 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 BMW 1 Series 12...
 151,999 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory