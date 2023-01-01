2020 Land Rover Discovery

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 0 , 2 9 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10417644

10417644 Stock #: PC9685

PC9685 VIN: SALRR2RK0L2415754

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Narvik Black

Interior Colour Ebony with Light Oyster Headlining

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC9685

Mileage 90,298 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM PERIMETER ALARM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Lane Keeping Assist Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Adaptive Cruise Control STEERING WHEEL Cargo Area Light driver seat Ambient Lighting door pockets Air filtration Sunglasses holder Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm Phone 2 HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock External temperature display Power Options Power Steering Wheel Comfort HEATED Seating Upholstery: Leather Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Rear fog lights Puddle Lamps Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Axle ratio: 3.73 Additional Features Rear Split 3 Wood LEATHER 10 Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER POWER SUNSHADE side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Lumbar one-touch open/close trailer stability control Front integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Cornering brake control Touch screen display Jack Vehicle immobilizer range power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Total speakers: 10 Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Steering wheel trim: alloy Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Parking sensors: front Front struts Spare wheel type: alloy Front brake diameter: 14.2 Rear brake diameter: 13.8 Door sill trim: aluminum Center console: front console with armrest and storage Easy entry: power driver seat Footwell lights Subwoofer: 1 Memorized settings: 3 driver Tow hooks: front Camera system: rearview Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Cupholders: covered Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Crumple zones: front Navigation system: hard drive Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Humidity/dewpoint sensors Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Battery: maintenance-free Premium brand: Meridian Electronic parking brake: auto off Rear spoiler: roofline Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Impact sensor: door unlock Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse Digital Sound Processing Watts: 380 Rear seat folding: flat Laminated glass: acoustic Wheel spokes: 5 Interior accents: chrome Rear air conditioning zones: single Headlights: LED Rear bumper color: black Armrests: rear center with cupholders Storage: accessory hook Rear seat: sliding Grille color: black surround Infotainment: InControl Cross traffic alert: rear Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7 Center console trim: aluminum Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Lane deviation sensors Phone: voice operated Rear moonroof / sunroof: fixed glass variable intermittent Wheels: aluminum alloy Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration Window defogger: rear Rocker panel color: black Exhaust: hidden Hard drive: 10GB LAMP FAILURE Customizable instrument cluster Pedestrian Detection Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Infotainment screen size: 10 in. Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic Automatic emergency braking: front Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning reclining lock operation maintenance status mast rear folding maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt power glass voice operated 12V front sensor-activated auto high beam dimmer speed sensitive safety reverse with washer Active parking system: semi-automatic with read function horn/light operation vehicle location 12V rear metallic cargo tie-down anchors and hooks auto-locking infrared-reflecting veneer Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting metallic-tone front pedestrian Lane keeping assist with blind spot integration Smartphone integration: Android Auto Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic Off-road driving assist: hill descent Exhaust tip color: stainless steel Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate power operated Smart device app compatibility: InControl Wi-Fi: hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.