2020 Land Rover Discovery
HSE LUXURY, TD6, 7 SEATER, NAVI, PANO, BACK UP CAM
- Listing ID: 10478508
- Stock #: PC9730
- VIN: SALRT2RK8L2431587
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Byron Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,396 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY HSE LUXURY TD6 | 3.0L TURBO DIESEL V6 | 7 PASSENGER | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC
SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL |PUSH START/STOP BUTTON | PARKING AID | KEYLESS ENTRY | BLUETOOTH STREAMING | LEATHER | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2020 Land Rover Discovery HSE features an efficient yet powerful 3.0-litre Turbo-Diesel V6 engine
that puts out 254 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. It's mated to an automatic transmission and
paired with Land Rover's famous All-Wheel-Drive system.
The HSE version adds a panoramic sunroof, full LED headlights, fog lights, keyless entry, a 10-speaker
Meridian premium audio system, and front parking sensors. Notable options include heated and ventilated
front seats, heated second row seats, four-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel, a 360-degree
view camera system, Land Rover's All-Terrain Progress Control system, heated third row seats, massaging
front seats, and an active locking rear differential.
With seating for 7 and comfort features like Heated Seats and Steering Wheel cold winter days will
be a thing of the past, along with premium Leather and safety features like Lane Keep and Park Assist,
Autonomous Emergency Braking, Keyless Entry, Power Tailgate, and Features such as a Backup Camera,
and a Panoramic Sunroof which come standard!
Coming in a BLUE Exterior with Black Design Package and a TAN Leather interior, this rugged SUV still
looks classy! The Interior features Driver & Passenger 12 Way Front Seats, Bucket Front Seats, 8-Way
Driver and Passenger Seats, and 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front. Buy in comfort knowing this is a
clean Carfax, Local Ontario vehicle!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options
on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all
banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the
BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering
many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land
Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website
for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000
sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada.
By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury
and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is
available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian
buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of
the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and
FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
