2020 Land Rover Discovery

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 3 , 3 9 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10478508

10478508 Stock #: PC9730

PC9730 VIN: SALRT2RK8L2431587

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Byron Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC9730

Mileage 93,396 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Roll Stability Control Lane Keeping Assist Interior Trip Odometer Compass Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Air filtration Drive mode selector Suspension Air Suspension Convenience Clock External temperature display Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Rear fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Axle ratio: 3.73 Additional Features SURROUND SOUND digital odometer Radio data system Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets trailer stability control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Cornering brake control Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Shift knob trim: alloy One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Suspension control: electronic Spare wheel type: alloy Dash trim: leather Front brake diameter: 14.2 Rear brake diameter: 13.8 Door sill trim: aluminum Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Subwoofer: 1 Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front shock type: monotube Rear shock type: monotube Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Total speakers: 14 Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Daytime running lights: LED Humidity/dewpoint sensors Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Battery: maintenance-free Premium brand: Meridian Watts: 825 Electronic parking brake: auto off Rear spoiler: roofline Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Digital Sound Processing Wheel spokes: 10 Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Rear air conditioning zones: single Rear bumper color: black Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents Infotainment: InControl Cross traffic alert: rear Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7 Center console trim: aluminum Lane deviation sensors Phone: voice operated Rear moonroof / sunroof: fixed glass Third row seatbelts: 3-point Wheels: aluminum alloy Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration Window defogger: rear Rocker panel color: black Third row seat upholstery: leatherette Exhaust: hidden Hard drive: 10GB Customizable instrument cluster Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Infotainment screen size: 10 in. Rear seat power adjustments: reclining Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic Active parking system: semi-automatic Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting Lane keeping assist with blind spot integration Navigation data: real time traffic Off-road driving assist: hill descent Exhaust tip color: stainless steel Smart device app compatibility: InControl Wi-Fi: hotspot Floor mats: front / rear Assist handle: front / rear Fuel economy display: MPG / range Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals Front headrests: adjustable / 2 Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function Antenna type: diversity / mast Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding Crumple zones: front / rear Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row Third row headrests: adjustable / 2 Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse Impact sensor: door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking Door trim: leather / wood Parking sensors: front / rear Rear headrests: adjustable / 3 Reading lights: front / rear / third row Tow hooks: front / rear Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear Steering wheel trim: alloy / leather Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear Smart device app function: engine start / horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / wiper activated Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated / sensor-activated Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 14 Passenger seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 14 Driver adjustable suspension: height / ride control Easy entry: power driver seat / power steering wheel Rear seat folding: flat / power / split Third row seat folding: flat / power / split Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / side mirrors / steering wheel Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer Laminated glass: acoustic / infrared-reflecting Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse / variable intermittent / with washer Interior accents: chrome / metallic-tone / veneer Grille color: black surround / metallic Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / power sunshade / tilt/slide Cupholders: covered / front / rear / third row Storage: accessory hook / bin / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder Rear seat: heated / power return / sliding

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.