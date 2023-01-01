Menu
2020 Land Rover Discovery

93,396 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2020 Land Rover Discovery

2020 Land Rover Discovery

HSE LUXURY, TD6, 7 SEATER, NAVI, PANO, BACK UP CAM

2020 Land Rover Discovery

HSE LUXURY, TD6, 7 SEATER, NAVI, PANO, BACK UP CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

93,396KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10478508
  • Stock #: PC9730
  • VIN: SALRT2RK8L2431587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Byron Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9730
  • Mileage 93,396 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY HSE LUXURY TD6 | 3.0L TURBO DIESEL V6 | 7 PASSENGER | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC

SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL |PUSH START/STOP BUTTON | PARKING AID | KEYLESS ENTRY | BLUETOOTH STREAMING | LEATHER | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2020 Land Rover Discovery HSE features an efficient yet powerful 3.0-litre Turbo-Diesel V6 engine

that puts out 254 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. It's mated to an automatic transmission and

paired with Land Rover's famous All-Wheel-Drive system.







The HSE version adds a panoramic sunroof, full LED headlights, fog lights, keyless entry, a 10-speaker

Meridian premium audio system, and front parking sensors. Notable options include heated and ventilated

front seats, heated second row seats, four-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel, a 360-degree

view camera system, Land Rover's All-Terrain Progress Control system, heated third row seats, massaging

front seats, and an active locking rear differential.







With seating for 7 and comfort features like Heated Seats and Steering Wheel cold winter days will

be a thing of the past, along with premium Leather and safety features like Lane Keep and Park Assist,

Autonomous Emergency Braking, Keyless Entry, Power Tailgate, and Features such as a Backup Camera,

and a Panoramic Sunroof which come standard!







Coming in a BLUE Exterior with Black Design Package and a TAN Leather interior, this rugged SUV still

looks classy! The Interior features Driver & Passenger 12 Way Front Seats, Bucket Front Seats, 8-Way

Driver and Passenger Seats, and 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front. Buy in comfort knowing this is a

clean Carfax, Local Ontario vehicle!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options

on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all

banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the

BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering

many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land

Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website

for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000

sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada.

By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury

and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is

available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian

buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of

the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and

FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Roll Stability Control
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.73

Additional Features

SURROUND SOUND
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
trailer stability control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Cornering brake control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Spare wheel type: alloy
Dash trim: leather
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Rear brake diameter: 13.8
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front shock type: monotube
Rear shock type: monotube
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Total speakers: 14
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Premium brand: Meridian
Watts: 825
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Wheel spokes: 10
Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Rear bumper color: black
Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents
Infotainment: InControl
Cross traffic alert: rear
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
Center console trim: aluminum
Lane deviation sensors
Phone: voice operated
Rear moonroof / sunroof: fixed glass
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: black
Third row seat upholstery: leatherette
Exhaust: hidden
Hard drive: 10GB
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10 in.
Rear seat power adjustments: reclining
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
Active parking system: semi-automatic
Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting
Lane keeping assist with blind spot integration
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Smart device app compatibility: InControl
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding
Crumple zones: front / rear
Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row
Third row headrests: adjustable / 2
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Impact sensor: door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Door trim: leather / wood
Parking sensors: front / rear
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Reading lights: front / rear / third row
Tow hooks: front / rear
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Steering wheel trim: alloy / leather
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Smart device app function: engine start / horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / wiper activated
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated / sensor-activated
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning
Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 14
Passenger seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 14
Driver adjustable suspension: height / ride control
Easy entry: power driver seat / power steering wheel
Rear seat folding: flat / power / split
Third row seat folding: flat / power / split
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Laminated glass: acoustic / infrared-reflecting
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse / variable intermittent / with washer
Interior accents: chrome / metallic-tone / veneer
Grille color: black surround / metallic
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / power sunshade / tilt/slide
Cupholders: covered / front / rear / third row
Storage: accessory hook / bin / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Rear seat: heated / power return / sliding

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

