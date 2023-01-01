$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2020 Land Rover Discovery
Sport P250 S, DYNAMIC CONTR, LANE SUPPORT, BACK UP CAM
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10507596
- Stock #: PC9773
- VIN: SALCJ2FX7LH852757
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Byron Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9773
- Mileage 31,139 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT | P250 S | 246HP | 2.0L TURBO | ELECTRONIC BRAKE DISTRIBUTION | HILL DESCENT CONTROL | DYNAMIC STABILITY CONTROL | LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | HILL START ASSIST | AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTNING | MORZINE HEADLINING | NAVIGATION SYSTEM | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ROLL STABILITY CONTROL | LANE SUPPORT SYSTEM | INCONTROL B CALL | CANADIAN CAR |
The 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 S is a versatile and capable luxury SUV that embodies Land Rover's heritage of off-road prowess while offering a comfortable and well-appointed driving experience. This model is part of Land Rover's renowned Discovery lineup, known for its ruggedness and adaptability.
Powering the Discovery Sport P250 S is a capable 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, producing 246 horsepower. This engine is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and Land Rover's all-wheel-drive system, providing confident performance on various terrains and in various weather conditions.
In summary, the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 S strikes a balance between luxury and capability. With its modern design, comfortable interior, versatile performance, and advanced technology, it caters to drivers who appreciate a refined and capable SUV for their daily journeys and outdoor adventures alike.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Convenience
Seating
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.