2020 Land Rover Discovery

31,139 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2020 Land Rover Discovery

2020 Land Rover Discovery

Sport P250 S, DYNAMIC CONTR, LANE SUPPORT, BACK UP CAM

2020 Land Rover Discovery

Sport P250 S, DYNAMIC CONTR, LANE SUPPORT, BACK UP CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

31,139KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10507596
  • Stock #: PC9773
  • VIN: SALCJ2FX7LH852757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Byron Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9773
  • Mileage 31,139 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT | P250 S | 246HP | 2.0L TURBO | ELECTRONIC BRAKE DISTRIBUTION | HILL DESCENT CONTROL | DYNAMIC STABILITY CONTROL | LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | HILL START ASSIST | AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTNING | MORZINE HEADLINING | NAVIGATION SYSTEM | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ROLL STABILITY CONTROL | LANE SUPPORT SYSTEM | INCONTROL B CALL | CANADIAN CAR |







The 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 S is a versatile and capable luxury SUV that embodies Land Rover's heritage of off-road prowess while offering a comfortable and well-appointed driving experience. This model is part of Land Rover's renowned Discovery lineup, known for its ruggedness and adaptability.







Powering the Discovery Sport P250 S is a capable 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, producing 246 horsepower. This engine is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and Land Rover's all-wheel-drive system, providing confident performance on various terrains and in various weather conditions.







In summary, the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 S strikes a balance between luxury and capability. With its modern design, comfortable interior, versatile performance, and advanced technology, it caters to drivers who appreciate a refined and capable SUV for their daily journeys and outdoor adventures alike.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Roll Stability Control
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Cornering brake control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Antenna type: mast
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Front brake diameter: 13.7
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Interior accents: aluminum
Daytime running lights: LED
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Watts: 180
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Wheel spokes: 5
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Rear seat: sliding
Infotainment: InControl
Lane deviation sensors
Phone: voice operated
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Dash trim: leatherette
Door trim: leatherette
Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10 in.
Axle ratio: 4.54
Automatic emergency braking: front
Navigation data: real time traffic
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Impact sensor: door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated
Parking sensors: front / rear
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / visual warning
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display
Tow hooks: front / rear
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Smart device app function: engine start / horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto on/off / wiper activated
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone
Center console trim: aluminum / leather
Storage: accessory hook / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Off-road driving assist: hill ascent / hill descent
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse / variable intermittent / with washer
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 12
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 12
Navigation system: memory card / touch screen display / voice operated

