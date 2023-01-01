$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Land Rover Discovery
Sport P290 HSE R-Dynamic MHEV,AWD,NAVI,PANO,CAM
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9920
- Mileage 50,096 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 LANDROVER DISCOVERY SPORT HSE P290 R-DYNAMIC | AWD | 2.0 LITER TURBO I4 | 287 HORSEPOWER | R-DYNAMIC PACKAGE | ACTIVE DRIVE LINE | ADAPTIVE DYNAMICS | TERRAIN RESPONSE | ALL TERRAIN PROGRESS CONTROL | DRIVER TECH PACK | LANE KEEP ASSIST | LANE DEPART WARNING | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | COOLED FRONT SEATS | HEATED SEATS | FORWARD FACING CAMERA | HILL DESCENT CONTROL | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | KEYLESS ENTRY | AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS | XENON HEADLIGHTS | PERFORATED WINDSOR LEATHER | ELECTRIC MEMORY SEATS | REAR PARKING AID | REAR VIEW CAMERA | AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING | ENHANCED SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | BLUETOOTH | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
Sporty, progressive, spacious and functional. With its distinct profile, powerful and turbocharged engine mild hybrid producing 287HP, and Land Rover's famous All Wheel Drive system, the 2020 Discovery Sport has carved its place on the road as the SUV that truly has it all. This Discovery comes in a Gray Exterior color and a Tan leather interior color .
Enjoy the Navigation System for on-road guidance. Your passengers will love the skyview from the huge Panoramic Sunroof. It has Heated Seats and Heated Steering Wheel, which are great for the cold Canadian winters. Connect your mobile device via Bluetooth for a hands free experience! This Discovery also has Parking Sensors, Back up camera, Blind spot assist, and many more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
