2020 Land Rover Discovery

Menu
Account
Sign In
2020 LANDROVER DISCOVERY SPORT HSE P290 R-DYNAMIC | AWD | 2.0 LITER TURBO I4 | 287 HORSEPOWER | R-DYNAMIC PACKAGE | ACTIVE DRIVE LINE | ADAPTIVE DYNAMICS | TERRAIN RESPONSE | ALL TERRAIN PROGRESS CONTROL | DRIVER TECH PACK | LANE KEEP ASSIST | LANE DEPART WARNING | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | COOLED FRONT SEATS | HEATED SEATS | FORWARD FACING CAMERA | HILL DESCENT CONTROL | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | KEYLESS ENTRY | AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS | XENON HEADLIGHTS | PERFORATED WINDSOR LEATHER | ELECTRIC MEMORY SEATS | REAR PARKING AID | REAR VIEW CAMERA | AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING | ENHANCED SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | BLUETOOTH | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX Sporty, progressive, spacious and functional. With its distinct profile, powerful and turbocharged engine mild hybrid producing 287HP, and Land Rovers famous All Wheel Drive system, the 2020 Discovery Sport has carved its place on the road as the SUV that truly has it all. This Discovery comes in a Gray Exterior color and a Tan leather interior color . Enjoy the Navigation System for on-road guidance. Your passengers will love the skyview from the huge Panoramic Sunroof. It has Heated Seats and Heated Steering Wheel, which are great for the cold Canadian winters. Connect your mobile device via Bluetooth for a hands free experience! This Discovery also has Parking Sensors, Back up camera, Blind spot assist, and many more. WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT. Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the worlds most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and youll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

2020 Land Rover Discovery

50,096 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Land Rover Discovery

Sport P290 HSE R-Dynamic MHEV,AWD,NAVI,PANO,CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Land Rover Discovery

Sport P290 HSE R-Dynamic MHEV,AWD,NAVI,PANO,CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
50,096KM
Used
VIN SALCL2GX8LH857619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9920
  • Mileage 50,096 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 LANDROVER DISCOVERY SPORT HSE P290 R-DYNAMIC | AWD | 2.0 LITER TURBO I4 | 287 HORSEPOWER | R-DYNAMIC PACKAGE | ACTIVE DRIVE LINE | ADAPTIVE DYNAMICS | TERRAIN RESPONSE | ALL TERRAIN PROGRESS CONTROL | DRIVER TECH PACK | LANE KEEP ASSIST | LANE DEPART WARNING | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | COOLED FRONT SEATS | HEATED SEATS | FORWARD FACING CAMERA | HILL DESCENT CONTROL | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | KEYLESS ENTRY | AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS | XENON HEADLIGHTS | PERFORATED WINDSOR LEATHER | ELECTRIC MEMORY SEATS | REAR PARKING AID | REAR VIEW CAMERA | AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING | ENHANCED SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | BLUETOOTH | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







Sporty, progressive, spacious and functional. With its distinct profile, powerful and turbocharged engine mild hybrid producing 287HP, and Land Rover's famous All Wheel Drive system, the 2020 Discovery Sport has carved its place on the road as the SUV that truly has it all. This Discovery comes in a Gray Exterior color and a Tan leather interior color .







Enjoy the Navigation System for on-road guidance. Your passengers will love the skyview from the huge Panoramic Sunroof. It has Heated Seats and Heated Steering Wheel, which are great for the cold Canadian winters. Connect your mobile device via Bluetooth for a hands free experience! This Discovery also has Parking Sensors, Back up camera, Blind spot assist, and many more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250,4MATIC AWD,AMG STYLING,SPORT,PREMIUM PKG for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250,4MATIC AWD,AMG STYLING,SPORT,PREMIUM PKG 105,899 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade LUXURY,4WD,7 PASSENGERS,BOSE,NAVI,CAM,SUNROOF for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Cadillac Escalade LUXURY,4WD,7 PASSENGERS,BOSE,NAVI,CAM,SUNROOF 139,343 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR,SUPERCHARGED V8,575HP,MERIDIAN,NAVI,PANO,CAM for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR,SUPERCHARGED V8,575HP,MERIDIAN,NAVI,PANO,CAM 21,892 KM $97,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2020 Land Rover Discovery