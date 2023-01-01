$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Land Rover Discovery
Sport P250 SE R-DYNAMIC,BLACKOUT,MERIDIAN SYS,PANO,NAVI
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour Ebony with Mars Red Stitching
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC10016
- Mileage 92,220 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT SE R DYNAMIC P250 | 4WD | 2.0L TURBOCHARGED I4 | BLACK OUT PACKAGE | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | ELECTRIC MEMORY SEATS | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | ACTIVE DRIVELINE | TERRAIN RESPONSE | ACTIVE BLINDSPOT | HILL DESCENT CONTROL | HOMELINK | PARK AID | KEYLESS ENTRY | AUTO-DIMMING MIRRORS | EBONY LEATHER | COLLISION AVOIDANCE | BLUETOOTH | KEYLESS GO | CANADIAN VEHICLE
Introducing the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 SE R-Dynamic, a luxury SUV that combines premium comfort with outstanding performance. This vehicle is powered by a 2.0L Turbo I4 engine that delivers an impressive 246 horsepower and 269 ft-lbs of torque, providing a thrilling driving experience.
The exterior of the Discovery Sport P250 SE R-Dynamic is finished in a stunning Fuji White, giving it a sleek and sophisticated look. The vehicle's design is further enhanced by the distinctive R-Dynamic body kit, which includes a unique front bumper, side skirts, and a rear diffuser.
Step inside the cabin of the Discovery Sport P250 SE R-Dynamic, and you'll be greeted by a spacious and luxurious interior. The seats are upholstered in Ebony leather with Mars Red stitching, creating a striking contrast that adds a touch of elegance to the vehicle's design. The front seats are heated and power-adjustable, providing maximum comfort and support.
The Discovery Sport P250 SE R-Dynamic comes with a host of standard features, including a 10-inch touchscreen display, Meridian sound system, and a panoramic roof. The vehicle also features a Backup camera system, making it easy to park and maneuver in tight spaces. Other standard features include lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, and a driver condition monitor.
Overall, the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 SE R-Dynamic is a premium SUV that offers exceptional performance, luxurious comfort, and advanced safety features. If you're looking for a vehicle that combines style and substance, the Discovery Sport P250 SE R-Dynamic is the perfect choice.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
