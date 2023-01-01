Menu
2020 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT SE R DYNAMIC P250 | 4WD | 2.0L TURBOCHARGED I4 | BLACK OUT PACKAGE | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | ELECTRIC MEMORY SEATS | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | ACTIVE DRIVELINE | TERRAIN RESPONSE | ACTIVE BLINDSPOT | HILL DESCENT CONTROL | HOMELINK | PARK AID | KEYLESS ENTRY | AUTO-DIMMING MIRRORS | EBONY LEATHER | COLLISION AVOIDANCE | BLUETOOTH | KEYLESS GO | CANADIAN VEHICLE Introducing the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 SE R-Dynamic, a luxury SUV that combines premium comfort with outstanding performance. This vehicle is powered by a 2.0L Turbo I4 engine that delivers an impressive 246 horsepower and 269 ft-lbs of torque, providing a thrilling driving experience. The exterior of the Discovery Sport P250 SE R-Dynamic is finished in a stunning Fuji White, giving it a sleek and sophisticated look. The vehicles design is further enhanced by the distinctive R-Dynamic body kit, which includes a unique front bumper, side skirts, and a rear diffuser. Step inside the cabin of the Discovery Sport P250 SE R-Dynamic, and youll be greeted by a spacious and luxurious interior. The seats are upholstered in Ebony leather with Mars Red stitching, creating a striking contrast that adds a touch of elegance to the vehicles design. The front seats are heated and power-adjustable, providing maximum comfort and support. The Discovery Sport P250 SE R-Dynamic comes with a host of standard features, including a 10-inch touchscreen display, Meridian sound system, and a panoramic roof. The vehicle also features a Backup camera system, making it easy to park and maneuver in tight spaces. Other standard features include lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, and a driver condition monitor. Overall, the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 SE R-Dynamic is a premium SUV that offers exceptional performance, luxurious comfort, and advanced safety features. If youre looking for a vehicle that combines style and substance, the Discovery Sport P250 SE R-Dynamic is the perfect choice. WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT. Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the worlds most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate.

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport

92,220 KM

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport

Sport P250 SE R-DYNAMIC,BLACKOUT,MERIDIAN SYS,PANO,NAVI

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport

Sport P250 SE R-DYNAMIC,BLACKOUT,MERIDIAN SYS,PANO,NAVI

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

92,220KM
Used
VIN SALCL2FX0LH867160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Ebony with Mars Red Stitching
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC10016
  • Mileage 92,220 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT SE R DYNAMIC P250 | 4WD | 2.0L TURBOCHARGED I4 | BLACK OUT PACKAGE | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | ELECTRIC MEMORY SEATS | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | ACTIVE DRIVELINE | TERRAIN RESPONSE | ACTIVE BLINDSPOT | HILL DESCENT CONTROL | HOMELINK | PARK AID | KEYLESS ENTRY | AUTO-DIMMING MIRRORS | EBONY LEATHER | COLLISION AVOIDANCE | BLUETOOTH | KEYLESS GO | CANADIAN VEHICLE







Introducing the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 SE R-Dynamic, a luxury SUV that combines premium comfort with outstanding performance. This vehicle is powered by a 2.0L Turbo I4 engine that delivers an impressive 246 horsepower and 269 ft-lbs of torque, providing a thrilling driving experience.







The exterior of the Discovery Sport P250 SE R-Dynamic is finished in a stunning Fuji White, giving it a sleek and sophisticated look. The vehicle's design is further enhanced by the distinctive R-Dynamic body kit, which includes a unique front bumper, side skirts, and a rear diffuser.







Step inside the cabin of the Discovery Sport P250 SE R-Dynamic, and you'll be greeted by a spacious and luxurious interior. The seats are upholstered in Ebony leather with Mars Red stitching, creating a striking contrast that adds a touch of elegance to the vehicle's design. The front seats are heated and power-adjustable, providing maximum comfort and support.







The Discovery Sport P250 SE R-Dynamic comes with a host of standard features, including a 10-inch touchscreen display, Meridian sound system, and a panoramic roof. The vehicle also features a Backup camera system, making it easy to park and maneuver in tight spaces. Other standard features include lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, and a driver condition monitor.







Overall, the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 SE R-Dynamic is a premium SUV that offers exceptional performance, luxurious comfort, and advanced safety features. If you're looking for a vehicle that combines style and substance, the Discovery Sport P250 SE R-Dynamic is the perfect choice.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Roll Stability Control
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Cornering brake control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Antenna type: mast
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Front brake diameter: 13.7
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Interior accents: aluminum
Daytime running lights: LED
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Watts: 180
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Wheel spokes: 10
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Rear seat: sliding
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Infotainment: InControl
Foot pedal trim: alloy
Lane deviation sensors
Phone: voice operated
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Dash trim: leatherette
Door trim: leatherette
Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting
Window defogger: rear
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10 in.
Axle ratio: 4.54
Automatic emergency braking: front
Lane keeping assist with blind spot integration
Navigation data: real time traffic
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Impact sensor: door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated
Parking sensors: front / rear
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / visual warning
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display
Tow hooks: front / rear
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Steering wheel trim: alloy / leather
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Smart device app function: engine start / horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone
Center console trim: aluminum / leather
Storage: accessory hook / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Off-road driving assist: hill ascent / hill descent
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse / variable intermittent / with washer
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 12
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 12
Navigation system: memory card / touch screen display / voice operated
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / self-leveling / wiper activated
Upholstery accents: contrast stitching / perforated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

