$26,977+ tax & licensing
2020 Land Rover Discovery
Sport R-DYNAMIC SE AWD-NAVI-MOONROOF-LOADED-CERTIFIED
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 75,016 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED
THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED
**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.
WE CAN FINANCE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, NEW IMMIGRANTS, WORK PERMITS, #9 SIN, AND PR RESIDENTS!
#BEST DEAL IN TOWN! WHY PAY MORE ANYWHERE ELSE?
Imagine gliding through the city in this sophisticated 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport R-Dynamic, where style meets power in the most thrilling way. Dressed in a sleek black-on-black finish, this luxury SUV isnt just a pretty face; it's packed with serious tech and performance.
Under the hood, youll find a turbocharged 2.0L Ingenium engine, delivering a robust 246 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque, effortlessly blending power with efficiency. Paired with a responsive 9-speed automatic transmission and Land Rovers advanced all-wheel-drive system, this Discovery Sport is ready for any adventure, on or off the beaten path.
Inside, its all about refined luxury. Youll sink into premium Windsor leather seating with contrast stitching, surrounded by a panoramic sunroof that brightens every journey. And with its state-of-the-art Touch Pro infotainment system, Meridian sound system, and a 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display, you have all the tech at your fingertips to make each drive feel like a first-class experience.
This one-owner Ontario vehicle boasts a spotless record and a clean title, bringing peace of mind to every mile. Ready to elevate every drive and turn heads everywhere you go? Contact us today to claim this pristine Discovery Sportits not just an SUV; its a statement.
FINANCING AVAILABLE & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!
COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....
COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7
