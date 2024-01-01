Menu
{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }

**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**

**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.

WE CAN FINANCE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, NEW IMMIGRANTS, WORK PERMITS, #9 SIN, AND PR RESIDENTS!

#BEST DEAL IN TOWN! WHY PAY MORE ANYWHERE ELSE?

Imagine gliding through the city in this sophisticated 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport R-Dynamic, where style meets power in the most thrilling way. Dressed in a sleek black-on-black finish, this luxury SUV isnt just a pretty face; its packed with serious tech and performance.

Under the hood, youll find a turbocharged 2.0L Ingenium engine, delivering a robust 246 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque, effortlessly blending power with efficiency. Paired with a responsive 9-speed automatic transmission and Land Rovers advanced all-wheel-drive system, this Discovery Sport is ready for any adventure, on or off the beaten path.

Inside, its all about refined luxury. Youll sink into premium Windsor leather seating with contrast stitching, surrounded by a panoramic sunroof that brightens every journey. And with its state-of-the-art Touch Pro infotainment system, Meridian sound system, and a 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display, you have all the tech at your fingertips to make each drive feel like a first-class experience.

This one-owner Ontario vehicle boasts a spotless record and a clean title, bringing peace of mind to every mile. Ready to elevate every drive and turn heads everywhere you go? Contact us today to claim this pristine Discovery Sportits not just an SUV; its a statement.

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

VIN SALCL2FX0LH845241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 75,016 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

