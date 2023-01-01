$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Land Rover Evoque
FIRST EDITION, SUNROOF, NAVI, SIRIUSXM
- Listing ID: 10502352
- Stock #: PC9753
- VIN: SALZL2FX0LH009245
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yulong White Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
Stock # PC9753
- Mileage 69,388 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE FIRST EDITION | 246HP | 2.0L INGENIUM TURBO | AWD | 9 SPEED AUTOMATIC | 1ST AND 2ND FIXED GLASS ROOF | SIRIUSXM | MERIDIAN AUDIO SYSTEM | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEADS UP DISPLAY | APPLE CAR PLAY | ANDRIOD CAR PLAY | NAVIGATION | LANE DEPATURE WARNING | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX |
The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque First Edition is a stunning and luxurious compact SUV that combines style, technology, and off-road capability into a single, irresistible package. With its sleek and modern design, the Evoque First Edition exudes elegance and sophistication, making a bold statement on both city streets and rugged terrains. The First Edition trim level offers a host of premium features, including a panoramic sunroof, premium leather upholstery, and advanced technology like the Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, which includes dual 10-inch touchscreens for intuitive control of navigation, entertainment, and vehicle settings.
In conclusion, the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque First Edition is a combination of luxury, versatility, and off-road prowess. It's a compact SUV that not only looks the part but also performs exceptionally well on and off the road, making it a top choice for those who seek both style and substance in their vehicles.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
