2020 Land Rover Evoque
P250 FIRST EDITION,AWD,MERIDIAN,HUD,NAVI,PANO,CAM
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yulong White Metallic
- Interior Colour Cloud/ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9944
- Mileage 75,671 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 RANGE ROVER EVOQUE P250 FIRST EDITION | AWD | HEADS-UP DISPLAY | LANE KEEP ASSIST | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC MOONROOF | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | INTERACTIVE DRIVER DISPLAY | CONNECT PRO | REARVIEW CAMERA | PREMIUM LED HEADLIGHTS | FRONT PARKING SENSORS | TOUCH PRO DUO | INFOTAINMENT SCREEN | BLUETOOTH | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START | DIGITAL DASHBOARD | CRUISE CONTROL | HEATED MIRRORS | STYLISH 21-INCH RIMS | SMARTPHONE PACK | INCONTROL APPS | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2020 Range Rover Evoque P250 First Edition features a small and efficient turbocharged inline-4 engine that makes 246 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque mated to an automatic transmission and a world-renowned AWD system.
The Range Rover Evoque First Edition is a truly sophisticated and seductive vehicle. Only available for one year from launch, it features a myriad of exclusive touches that further enhance Range Rover Evoque's celebrated design cues. A Black contrast and fixed panoramic roof, a Gradated Linear Dark Aluminum trim finisher with First Edition script, First Edition carpet mats and grained leather seats.
The First Edition includes all of the features available on the R-Dynamic SE plus,Headlight Power Wash System, Keyless Entry, First Edition Carpet Mats, Meridian Sound System, Clear Sight Interior Rearview Mirror, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting, Illuminated Metal Tread Plates, Gradated Linear Dark Aluminum trim, Heads-Up Display and 21wheels.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
