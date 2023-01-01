Menu
2020 RANGE ROVER EVOQUE P250 FIRST EDITION | AWD | HEADS-UP DISPLAY | LANE KEEP ASSIST | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC MOONROOF | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | INTERACTIVE DRIVER DISPLAY | CONNECT PRO | REARVIEW CAMERA | PREMIUM LED HEADLIGHTS | FRONT PARKING SENSORS | TOUCH PRO DUO | INFOTAINMENT SCREEN | BLUETOOTH | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START | DIGITAL DASHBOARD | CRUISE CONTROL | HEATED MIRRORS | STYLISH 21-INCH RIMS | SMARTPHONE PACK | INCONTROL APPS | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX This 2020 Range Rover Evoque P250 First Edition features a small and efficient turbocharged inline-4 engine that makes 246 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque mated to an automatic transmission and a world-renowned AWD system. The Range Rover Evoque First Edition is a truly sophisticated and seductive vehicle. Only available for one year from launch, it features a myriad of exclusive touches that further enhance Range Rover Evoques celebrated design cues. A Black contrast and fixed panoramic roof, a Gradated Linear Dark Aluminum trim finisher with First Edition script, First Edition carpet mats and grained leather seats. The First Edition includes all of the features available on the R-Dynamic SE plus,Headlight Power Wash System, Keyless Entry, First Edition Carpet Mats, Meridian Sound System, Clear Sight Interior Rearview Mirror, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting, Illuminated Metal Tread Plates, Gradated Linear Dark Aluminum trim, Heads-Up Display and 21wheels.

2020 Land Rover Evoque

75,671 KM

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

75,671KM
Used
VIN SALZL2FX0LH063662

  • Exterior Colour Yulong White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Cloud/ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9944
  • Mileage 75,671 KM

2020 RANGE ROVER EVOQUE P250 FIRST EDITION | AWD | HEADS-UP DISPLAY | LANE KEEP ASSIST | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC MOONROOF | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | INTERACTIVE DRIVER DISPLAY | CONNECT PRO | REARVIEW CAMERA | PREMIUM LED HEADLIGHTS | FRONT PARKING SENSORS | TOUCH PRO DUO | INFOTAINMENT SCREEN | BLUETOOTH | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START | DIGITAL DASHBOARD | CRUISE CONTROL | HEATED MIRRORS | STYLISH 21-INCH RIMS | SMARTPHONE PACK | INCONTROL APPS | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







This 2020 Range Rover Evoque P250 First Edition features a small and efficient turbocharged inline-4 engine that makes 246 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque mated to an automatic transmission and a world-renowned AWD system.







The Range Rover Evoque First Edition is a truly sophisticated and seductive vehicle. Only available for one year from launch, it features a myriad of exclusive touches that further enhance Range Rover Evoque's celebrated design cues. A Black contrast and fixed panoramic roof, a Gradated Linear Dark Aluminum trim finisher with First Edition script, First Edition carpet mats and grained leather seats.







The First Edition includes all of the features available on the R-Dynamic SE plus,Headlight Power Wash System, Keyless Entry, First Edition Carpet Mats, Meridian Sound System, Clear Sight Interior Rearview Mirror, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting, Illuminated Metal Tread Plates, Gradated Linear Dark Aluminum trim, Heads-Up Display and 21wheels.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Roll Stability Control
Lane Keeping Assist

Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Clock
External temperature display

Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Cornering brake control
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Knee airbags: dual front
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Footwell lights
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Front brake diameter: 13.7
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Premium brand: Meridian
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Cargo cover: hard
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Watts: 380
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Wheel spokes: 5
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
4WD type: on demand
Mirror color: black
Grille color: silver
Infotainment: InControl
Cross traffic alert: rear
Lane deviation sensors
Phone: voice operated
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Door trim: leatherette
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Hard drive: 10GB
Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in.
Shift knob trim: simulated alloy
Infotainment screen size: 10 in.
Axle ratio: 4.54
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
Active parking system: semi-automatic
Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting
Lane keeping assist with blind spot integration
Navigation data: real time traffic
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Smart device app compatibility: InControl
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Impact sensor: door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Parking sensors: front / rear
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Center console: front console with armrest and storage / illuminated
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Exhaust: dual tip / integrated
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming / camera-based
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated / sensor-activated
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Off-road driving assist: hill ascent / hill descent
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse / variable intermittent / with washer
Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic / power sunshade
Armrests: rear center folding with storage / rear center with cupholders
Center console trim: aluminum / leatherette
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / self-leveling / wiper activated
Smart device app function: engine start / horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location / window operation

