2020 Land Rover Evoque
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yulong White Metallic
- Interior Colour Cloud/ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC10103
- Mileage 61,152 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 RANGE ROVER EVOQUE P250 FIRST EDITION | AWD | 246 HP | 2.0L TURBOCHARGED I4 | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEADS-UP DISPLAY | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC MOONROOF | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | REARVIEW CAMERA | PREMIUM LED HEADLIGHTS | FRONT PARKING SENSORS | TOUCH PRO DUO | INFOTAINMENT SCREEN | BLUETOOTH | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START | DIGITAL DASHBOARD | CRUISE CONTROL | LANE KEEP ASSIST | HEATED MIRRORS | STYLISH 20-INCH RIMS | VALET FUNCTION | SMARTPHONE PACK | INCONTROL APPS | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | CANADIAN VEHICLE
Introducing the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque First Edition, a luxury SUV that sets the standard for modern style, comfort, and performance. Powered by a 2.0L Turbo I4 engine that delivers 246 horsepower and 269 ft. lbs. of torque, the Evoque First Edition is built to conquer any terrain with ease.
The Yulong White Metallic exterior of this SUV is simply breathtaking, with its sleek lines and distinctive design that exudes confidence and sophistication. The Cloud/Ebony interior is equally impressive, combining premium materials and cutting-edge technology to create an atmosphere that is both refined and inviting.
As a First Edition model, this SUV comes loaded with an impressive array of factory default features that are sure to impress even the most discerning driver. Some of these features include 20-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, LED headlights, and fog lights, as well as a hands-free power liftgate that makes loading and unloading your cargo a breeze.
Inside, you'll find a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a premium Meridian sound system that delivers crystal-clear audio quality. Other features include leather upholstery, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a Backup camera system that provides a wide view of your surroundings.In addition to its impressive features, the Evoque First Edition also prioritizes safety and security, with features like cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking. With its combination of style, comfort, and performance, the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque First Edition is the perfect SUV for those who demand the very best.
