2020 Land Rover Evoque

2020 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE S | AWD | 246 HP | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMERA | HANDS-FREE TAILGATE | KEYLESS ENTRY | HEATED SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | LANE KEEP ASSIST | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | TOUCH PRO INFOTAINMENT SCREEN | BLUETOOTH | PUSH TO START | CRUISE CONTROL | HEATED AUTO-DIMMING MIRRORS | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2020 Range Rover Evoque models saw visual refresh. The front and rear lights have slightly different design. The biggest change is that now the Evoque also comes with the Dual touch-screen displays just like the bigger Range Rover models. The Evoque S is still one of the most luxurious crossover segment SUVs that you can get on the market right now. It features a small and powerful 246 Horsepower turbocharged inline-4 engine mated to a smooth Automatic Transmission and world-renowned AWD system. Sleek Black exterior with matching Black interior looks great.
A huge skyview Panoramic Glass Roof allow you to command the road. Meridian Premium Sound System is perfected for music lovers, Heated Seats, Leather, Air Conditioning, Memory Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Cruise Control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Keyless Start, Keyless Access, Bluetooth/USB connectivity, HomeLink, and a power tailgate are also included. For families it offers best-in-class safety features like front, side curtain, rear head/body airbags, traction and stability control, ABS, and a security system.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
