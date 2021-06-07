Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Land Rover Evoque

61,363 KM

Details Description Features

$48,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2020 Land Rover Evoque

2020 Land Rover Evoque

S, 246HP, I4, CAM, NAV, PANO, HEATED, BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Land Rover Evoque

S, 246HP, I4, CAM, NAV, PANO, HEATED, BLUETOOTH

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 7319723
  2. 7319723
  3. 7319723
  4. 7319723
  5. 7319723
  6. 7319723
Contact Seller

$48,800

+ taxes & licensing

61,363KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7319723
  • Stock #: PC7072
  • VIN: SALZJ2FX2LH065497

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7072
  • Mileage 61,363 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE S | AWD | 246 HP | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMERA | HANDS-FREE TAILGATE | KEYLESS ENTRY | HEATED SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | LANE KEEP ASSIST | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | TOUCH PRO INFOTAINMENT SCREEN | BLUETOOTH | PUSH TO START | CRUISE CONTROL | HEATED AUTO-DIMMING MIRRORS | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2020 Range Rover Evoque models saw visual refresh. The front and rear lights have slightly different design. The biggest change is that now the Evoque also comes with the Dual touch-screen displays just like the bigger Range Rover models. The Evoque S is still one of the most luxurious crossover segment SUVs that you can get on the market right now. It features a small and powerful 246 Horsepower turbocharged inline-4 engine mated to a smooth Automatic Transmission and world-renowned AWD system. Sleek Black exterior with matching Black interior looks great.







A huge skyview Panoramic Glass Roof allow you to command the road. Meridian Premium Sound System is perfected for music lovers, Heated Seats, Leather, Air Conditioning, Memory Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Cruise Control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Keyless Start, Keyless Access, Bluetooth/USB connectivity, HomeLink, and a power tailgate are also included. For families it offers best-in-class safety features like front, side curtain, rear head/body airbags, traction and stability control, ABS, and a security system.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Compass
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
10
Trunk release
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Puddle Lamps
Rear door type: Liftgate
Braking Assist
Roll Stability Control
trailer stability control
door pockets
Sunglasses holder
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Cornering brake control
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Radio: AM/FM
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
power folding
Lane Keeping Assist
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Parking sensors: front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Camera system: rearview
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Antenna type: element
Floor material: carpet
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Front brake diameter: 13.7
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Navigation system: hard drive
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Emergency locking retractors: front
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wifi: hotspot
Watts: 180
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Cargo cover: hard
Rear spoiler: roofline
Impact sensor: door unlock
Rear struts
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Courtesy lights: console
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Wheel spokes: 5
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
4WD type: on demand
Headlights: LED
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Grille color: silver
Infotainment: InControl
Center console trim: aluminum
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
Phone: voice operated
variable intermittent
Integrated
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Door trim: leatherette
Window defogger: rear
Hard drive: 10GB
door
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in.
Hill Descent
Pedestrian Detection
Shift knob trim: simulated alloy
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10 in.
Axle ratio: 4.54
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
visual warning
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
rear folding
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
speed sensitive
safety reverse
with washer
with read function
vehicle location
Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting
front pedestrian
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill ascent
window operation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2020 Land Rover Evoq...
 61,363 KM
$48,800 + tax & lic
2013 BMW 5 Series 52...
 143,849 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 BMW X5 xDrive40...
 16,764 KM
$72,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory