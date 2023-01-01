$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Land Rover Range Rover
Supercharged LWB, 518HP, V8, MASSAGE, PANO, NAV
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 10365312
- Stock #: PC9617
- VIN: SALGS5SEXLA597664
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carpathian Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony w/Cirrus Headlining and Ebony IP
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,466 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SUPERCHARGED | LONG WHEEL BASE | 355 HP | 5.0L 8CYL | 5 PASSENGER | 4 WHEEL DRIVE | (PDC) PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL | BACK UP CAMERA | ANY ASSIST | KEYLESS-GO | MEMORY SEATS | HEATED SEATS | MERIDIAN PREMIUM SPEAKERS | ABS | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | BUCKET SEATS | SUNROOF | CLEAN CAR FAX
The long-wheelbase HSE comes standard with plenty of luxuries, including 20-way adjustable heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, three-zone automatic climate control, a 10.0-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 380-watt Meridian audio system, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, 21-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, and Windsor leather seat upholstery. Land Rover offers several option packages and a slew of accessories so buyers can outfit their Range Rover exactly how they want to.
Every Range Rover comes standard with leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, and wood-veneer trim. When you move up into the more expensive versions, that leather is extended to the headliner, the seats add a massaging function, and the carpet that lines the cargo compartment can be swapped for handsomely finished wood. That's to say nothing of the metal armrest-adjustment knobs, satin-brushed metal cupholders, and bottle cooler that come in top-of-the-line SV Autobiography models. The Range's 32 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row may seem impressive, but it's surprisingly near the bottom of its segment. Still, it can accommodate 13 carry-on cases when the back seats are in use, which is more than enough for most four- or five-person families.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Exterior
Comfort
Mechanical
Additional Features
