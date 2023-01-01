$97,000+ tax & licensing
2020 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport SVR,SUPERCHARGED V8,575HP,MERIDIAN,NAVI,PANO,CAM
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$97,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Estoril Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony w/Cirrus Headlining
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9912
- Mileage 21,892 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SVR | V8 SUPERCHARGED | AWD | 575 HP | BLACK OUT PACK | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMERA | CAMERA | EBONY BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR | LANE KEEP ASSIST | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | BLUETOOTH | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | ALCANTARA STEERING WHEEL | KEYLESS ENTRY AND START | POWER LIFTGATE | PADDLE SHIFTERS | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE
The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR is a top-of-the-line luxury SUV that is sure to impress even the most discerning driver. This vehicle is packed with a range of impressive factory default features that make it stand out from the competition.
One of the standout features of the 2020 Range Rover Sport SVR is its powerful 5.0-liter V8 engine that produces an impressive 575 horsepower. This engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that delivers seamless shifting and exceptional performance on the road.
The exterior of the Range Rover Sport SVR is just as impressive as its performance capabilities. This SUV features a sleek and aerodynamic design that is sure to turn heads. It comes standard with 21-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, and automatic LED headlights.Inside, the Range Rover Sport SVR offers a range of luxurious features that make it a pleasure to drive. The cabin is spacious and comfortable, with seating for up to five passengers. It comes standard with leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, and a heated steering wheel.
Other impressive factory default features of the 2020 Range Rover Sport SVR include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 19-speaker Meridian sound system, and a range of advanced safety features such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and lane departure warning.
Overall, the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR is an exceptional luxury SUV that is sure to exceed your expectations. With its impressive performance, sleek design, and advanced features, this vehicle is the perfect choice for drivers who demand the very best.
