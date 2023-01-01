Menu
2020 Land Rover Range Rover

110,055 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HST MHEV P400,AWD,MERIDIAN,NAVI,PANO,CAM

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HST MHEV P400,AWD,MERIDIAN,NAVI,PANO,CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

110,055KM
Used
VIN SALWS2RU5LA891285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Firenze Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony w/Cirrus Headlining
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9919
  • Mileage 110,055 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT HST MHEV P400 | AWD | 395HP | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMERA | LANE KEEP ASSIST | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | BLUETOOTH | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | KEYLESS ENTRY AND START | POWER LIFTGATE | PADDLE SHIFTERS | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | CLEAN CARFAX







This 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HST is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility, great for adventurous individuals and families. This Land Rover Range Rover follows Range Rover's refresh of their vehicle line up, the HST MHEV is now carrying an inline-6 engine with electric motor to boost the power. The combined performance now has the output of 395-horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque.







Although moving into new technologies, the SUV still carries Land Rover's capable 4WD system. With the Dynamic Terrain select mode you can choose between different road conditions so that the car can help you with moving ahead, whether you are in Sand, Mud or Snow.







This Range Rover Sport features a beautiful Red exterior colour with Black Leather Interior trim and more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Roll Stability Control
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Additional Features

SURROUND SOUND
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Cornering brake control
Trailer Wiring
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Regenerative braking system
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Spare wheel type: alloy
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Subwoofer: 1
4WD selector: electronic
Locking differential: center
Camera system: rearview
Rear seat: heated
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Front brake diameter: 15.0
Interior accents: aluminum
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Rear brake diameter: 14.4
Battery: maintenance-free
Premium brand: Meridian
Watts: 825
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Electric motor battery type: lithium ion
Wheel spokes: 5
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Mirror color: black
Axle ratio: 3.55
Infotainment: InControl
Solar-tinted glass: front
Cross traffic alert: rear
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
Total speakers: 18
Foot pedal trim: alloy
Lane deviation sensors
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: body-color
Steering ratio: 17.7
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment Screen Size: 10 in. (dual)
Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting
Steering wheel trim: faux suede
Navigation data: real time traffic
Starter type: starter/belt alternator
EV battery capacity: 0.2 kWh
Mild hybrid system
Smart device app compatibility: InControl
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Parking sensors: front / rear
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Tow hooks: front / rear
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control / independently controlled
Rear seat folding: flat / split
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Driver seat: cooled / heated
Passenger seat: cooled / heated
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Exhaust: dual tip / integrated
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone
Center console trim: aluminum / leather
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / wiper activated
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated
Door sill trim: aluminum / scuff plate
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated / sensor-activated
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / power sunshade / remotely operated / tilt/slide
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning
Driver adjustable suspension: height / ride control
Dash trim: aluminum / leather
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 16
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 16
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear center with pass-thru / rear folding
Shift knob trim: aluminum / leather
Storage: accessory hook / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Grille color: black / black surround
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs / Google search / app marketplace integration
Impact sensor: door unlock / fuel cut-off
Upholstery accents: faux suede / perforated
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Off-road driving assist: hill ascent / hill descent
Smart device app function: engine start / horn/light operation / lock operation / vehicle location
Tire type: all season / performance
Laminated glass: acoustic / infrared-reflecting
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse / variable intermittent / with washer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

