2020 Land Rover Range Rover
P525 DYNAMIC HSE,V8,518HP,SUPERCHARGED,MERIDIAN
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Portofino Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Navy w/Ivory Headlining and Navy/Ivory IP
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9993
- Mileage 39,447 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER P525 DYNAMIC HSE | 5.0L V8 SUPERCHARGED | 518HP | EXTERIOR PORTOFINO BLUE METALLIC | NAVY/IVORY INTERIOR | ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION | HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS | POWER ADJUSTABLE REAR HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | 4 ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | 360 CAMERA | 22 WHEELS | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | POWER AND MEMORY SEATS | DYNAMIC STABILITY CONTROL | PUSH TO START | KEYLESS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | FRONT AND REAR PARKING AID | NAVIGATION | VOICE CONTROL | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
Introducing the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover P525 HSE, the epitome of luxury and performance. Equipped with a powerful 5.0L Supercharged V8 engine, producing an impressive 518 horsepower and 461 foot-pounds of torque, this SUV is sure to deliver an exceptional driving experience.
The exterior of the Range Rover P525 HSE is finished in a stunning Portofino Blue Metallic, which is sure to turn heads and make a statement on the road. The 22-inch Multi-spoke alloy wheels add to the overall aesthetic, while the power-folding heated side mirrors, LED headlights, and panoramic sunroof provide both style and functionality.
Inside, the cabin is adorned with a Navy interior with Ivory Headlining and Navy/Ivory IP, providing a sophisticated and refined atmosphere. The front seats are heated and cooled, and feature 20-way power-adjustability, while the rear seats are also heated and provide plenty of legroom and headroom for passengers.The Range Rover P525 HSE comes equipped with a plethora of factory default features, including a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which includes a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a 13-speaker Meridian audio system. Other features include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, and a 360-degree camera system.
In summary, the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover P525 HSE is a top-of-the-line luxury SUV, boasting powerful performance, stunning design, and a wealth of standard features. Visit our dealership to experience the ultimate driving experience today.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
