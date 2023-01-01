Menu
Account
Sign In
2020 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER P525 DYNAMIC HSE | 5.0L V8 SUPERCHARGED | 518HP | EXTERIOR PORTOFINO BLUE METALLIC | NAVY/IVORY INTERIOR | ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION | HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS | POWER ADJUSTABLE REAR HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | 4 ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | 360 CAMERA | 22 WHEELS | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | POWER AND MEMORY SEATS | DYNAMIC STABILITY CONTROL | PUSH TO START | KEYLESS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | FRONT AND REAR PARKING AID | NAVIGATION | VOICE CONTROL | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX Introducing the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover P525 HSE, the epitome of luxury and performance. Equipped with a powerful 5.0L Supercharged V8 engine, producing an impressive 518 horsepower and 461 foot-pounds of torque, this SUV is sure to deliver an exceptional driving experience. The exterior of the Range Rover P525 HSE is finished in a stunning Portofino Blue Metallic, which is sure to turn heads and make a statement on the road. The 22-inch Multi-spoke alloy wheels add to the overall aesthetic, while the power-folding heated side mirrors, LED headlights, and panoramic sunroof provide both style and functionality. Inside, the cabin is adorned with a Navy interior with Ivory Headlining and Navy/Ivory IP, providing a sophisticated and refined atmosphere. The front seats are heated and cooled, and feature 20-way power-adjustability, while the rear seats are also heated and provide plenty of legroom and headroom for passengers.The Range Rover P525 HSE comes equipped with a plethora of factory default features, including a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which includes a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a 13-speaker Meridian audio system. Other features include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, and a 360-degree camera system. In summary, the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover P525 HSE is a top-of-the-line luxury SUV, boasting powerful performance, stunning design, and a wealth of standard features. Visit our dealership to experience the ultimate driving experience today. WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT. Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the worlds most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and youll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

39,447 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

P525 DYNAMIC HSE,V8,518HP,SUPERCHARGED,MERIDIAN

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

P525 DYNAMIC HSE,V8,518HP,SUPERCHARGED,MERIDIAN

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 10751411
  2. 10751411
  3. 10751411
  4. 10751411
  5. 10751411
  6. 10751411
  7. 10751411
  8. 10751411
  9. 10751411
  10. 10751411
  11. 10751411
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
39,447KM
Used
VIN SALGS2SE6LA595022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Navy w/Ivory Headlining and Navy/Ivory IP
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9993
  • Mileage 39,447 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER P525 DYNAMIC HSE | 5.0L V8 SUPERCHARGED | 518HP | EXTERIOR PORTOFINO BLUE METALLIC | NAVY/IVORY INTERIOR | ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION | HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS | POWER ADJUSTABLE REAR HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | 4 ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | 360 CAMERA | 22 WHEELS | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | POWER AND MEMORY SEATS | DYNAMIC STABILITY CONTROL | PUSH TO START | KEYLESS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | FRONT AND REAR PARKING AID | NAVIGATION | VOICE CONTROL | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







Introducing the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover P525 HSE, the epitome of luxury and performance. Equipped with a powerful 5.0L Supercharged V8 engine, producing an impressive 518 horsepower and 461 foot-pounds of torque, this SUV is sure to deliver an exceptional driving experience.







The exterior of the Range Rover P525 HSE is finished in a stunning Portofino Blue Metallic, which is sure to turn heads and make a statement on the road. The 22-inch Multi-spoke alloy wheels add to the overall aesthetic, while the power-folding heated side mirrors, LED headlights, and panoramic sunroof provide both style and functionality.







Inside, the cabin is adorned with a Navy interior with Ivory Headlining and Navy/Ivory IP, providing a sophisticated and refined atmosphere. The front seats are heated and cooled, and feature 20-way power-adjustability, while the rear seats are also heated and provide plenty of legroom and headroom for passengers.The Range Rover P525 HSE comes equipped with a plethora of factory default features, including a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which includes a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a 13-speaker Meridian audio system. Other features include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, and a 360-degree camera system.







In summary, the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover P525 HSE is a top-of-the-line luxury SUV, boasting powerful performance, stunning design, and a wealth of standard features. Visit our dealership to experience the ultimate driving experience today.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Roll Stability Control

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Heated Windshield
Rear Privacy Glass
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.31

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
trailer stability control
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Cornering brake control
Trailer Wiring
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Spare wheel type: alloy
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Subwoofer: 1
Locking differential: center
Camera system: rearview
Rear seat: heated
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Heated windshield wiper rests
Total speakers: 12
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Side door type: soft close
Front brake diameter: 15.0
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Rear brake diameter: 14.4
Battery: maintenance-free
Skid plate(s): front
Premium brand: Meridian
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Cargo cover: hard
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Watts: 380
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Laminated glass: acoustic
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Sunshade: power side window
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Infotainment: InControl
Solar-tinted glass: front
Cross traffic alert: rear
Battery rating: 800 CCA
Lane deviation sensors
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: black
Steering ratio: 19.4
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10 in.
Rear seat power adjustments: reclining
Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting
Vehicle exit safety system
Navigation data: real time traffic
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Smart device app compatibility: InControl
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Parking sensors: front / rear
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Tow hooks: front / rear
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control / independently controlled
Rear seat folding: flat / split
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Exhaust: dual tip / integrated
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto on/off / wiper activated
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / power sunshade / remotely operated / tilt/slide
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 20
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 20
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning
Driver adjustable suspension: height / ride control
Dash trim: leather / wood
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru / rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Impact sensor: door unlock / fuel cut-off
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse / variable intermittent / with washer
Center console trim: alloy / leather / wood
Door sill trim: aluminum / illuminated scuff plate
Door trim: alloy / leather / wood
Grille color: black surround / silver
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated / sensor-activated / split liftgate
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / vehicle location

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

Used 2021 Porsche Panamera 4S,AWD,443HP,PREMIUM,CHRONO PKG,BOSE AUDIO,PANO for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Porsche Panamera 4S,AWD,443HP,PREMIUM,CHRONO PKG,BOSE AUDIO,PANO 18,219 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HST MHEV,BLACK PACKAGE,ALCANTARA,MERIDIAN,CAM for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HST MHEV,BLACK PACKAGE,ALCANTARA,MERIDIAN,CAM 96,158 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 BMW M4 CS,454HP,RWD,M DRIVER PKG,ALCANTARA,HUD,NAVI,CAM for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 BMW M4 CS,454HP,RWD,M DRIVER PKG,ALCANTARA,HUD,NAVI,CAM 882 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2020 Land Rover Range Rover