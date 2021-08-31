2020 Land Rover Range Rover

$105,800 + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 9 3 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7701124

7701124 Stock #: PC7449

PC7449 VIN: SALWS2RU5LA712968

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic

Interior Colour Ebony w/Cirrus Headlining

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7449

Mileage 27,938 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Interior Cruise Control Compass Cargo Area Light PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer driver seat Ambient Lighting Air filtration Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone HD Radio Apple CarPlay Suspension Air Suspension Convenience Clock Remote Engine Start External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Rear fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Additional Features Rear Split 3 sun visors 2 16 LEATHER Ride Control Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL SURROUND SOUND Trunk release low oil pressure Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER POWER SUNSHADE side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Puddle Lamps Braking Assist Roll Stability Control one-touch open/close trailer stability control PERFORMANCE Active suspension door pockets Sunglasses holder Push-Button Start integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Headlight cleaners Cornering brake control Touch screen display Radio: AM/FM Perforated Trailer Wiring range power folding Lane Keeping Assist Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Door trim: leather Floor mats: front Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Regenerative braking system Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Driver adjustable suspension: height Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Easy entry: power steering wheel Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Suspension control: electronic Spare wheel type: alloy Door sill trim: aluminum Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Subwoofer: 1 Memorized settings: 3 driver 4WD selector: electronic Locking differential: center Tow hooks: front Camera system: rearview Rear seat: heated Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Front brake diameter: 15.0 Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Humidity/dewpoint sensors Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control Painted brake calipers Courtesy lights: door Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Wifi: hotspot Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Rear brake diameter: 14.4 Battery: maintenance-free Premium brand: Meridian Watts: 825 Electronic parking brake: auto off Rear spoiler: roofline Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Impact sensor: door unlock Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse Digital Sound Processing Electric motor battery type: lithium ion Floor mat material: premium carpet Rear seat folding: flat Laminated glass: acoustic Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Wheel spokes: 5 Rear air conditioning zones: single Mirror color: black Headlights: LED Armrests: rear center with cupholders Storage: accessory hook Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist Driver seat: cooled Passenger seat: cooled Axle ratio: 3.55 Shift knob trim: aluminum Infotainment: InControl Solar-tinted glass: front Cross traffic alert: rear Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7 Wheels: painted alloy Center console trim: aluminum Dash trim: aluminum Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Total speakers: 18 Foot pedal trim: alloy Lane deviation sensors variable intermittent Integrated Upholstery accents: faux suede Window defogger: rear Rocker panel color: body-color Steering ratio: 17.7 Connected in-car apps: Google POIs LAMP FAILURE Customizable instrument cluster Hill Descent Pedestrian Detection Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Infotainment Screen Size: 10 in. (dual) Power Panoramic Automatic emergency braking: front Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation mast rear folding maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt voice operated 12V front sensor-activated auto high beam dimmer speed sensitive safety reverse with washer Google search with read function horn/light operation vehicle location 12V rear cargo tie-down anchors and hooks auto-locking remotely operated app marketplace integration infrared-reflecting Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting independently controlled rear center with pass-thru scuff plate black surround front pedestrian Steering wheel trim: faux suede Smartphone integration: Android Auto Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic Off-road driving assist: hill ascent Starter type: starter/belt alternator EV battery capacity: 0.2 kWh

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.