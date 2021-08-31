+ taxes & licensing
2020 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT HST MHEV | HYBRID | 4WD | 395 HP | BLACK OUT PKG | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMERA | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | LANE KEEP ASSIST | VENTED FRONT SEATS | HEATED FRONT AND BACK SEATS | BLUETOOTH | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | KEYLESS ENTRY AND START | POWER LIFTGATE | 22-INCH WHEELS | PADDLE SHIFTERS | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | CLEAN CARFAX | ONTARIO VEHICLE
This 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility, great for adventurous individuals and families. 2020 also brought the refresh of Range Rover Sport models. The HST MHEV is now carrying an inline-6 engine with electric motor to boost the power. The combined performance now has the output of 395 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. These number five this Range Rover Sport better performance figures than the previous generation 6-cylinder supercharged engine. Although moving into new technologies, the SUV still carries Land Rover's capable 4WD system. With the Dynamic Terrain select mode you can choose between different road conditions so that the car can help you with moving ahead, whether you are in Sand, Mud or Snow. This Range Rover Sport model is in Santorini Black exterior colour with black trim elements and large black alloy wheels. The Black out package gives this car a great look with the black exterior trim elements and Black leather interio
Its voice-command Navigation system, Reverse Camera, and ride-height adjustable suspension allow you to command the road. Enjoy the Four Seasons through a huge Panoramic Sunroof, Heated and Vented Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, and a Heated Steering Wheel. Other convenient features include a Keyless Start, Rain sensing wipers, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, power folding mirrors, and a power tailgate. For families it offers best-in-class safety features like front, side curtain, rear head/body airbags, traction and stability control, ABS, and a security system. Off-road technology features include: All Terrain Progress Control, Low Traction Launch, Gradient Release Control, Terrain Response, and Hill Descent Control.
