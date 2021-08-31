+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
+ taxes & licensing
2020 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SVR | V8 SUPERCHARGED | AWD | 567 HP | BLACK OUT PACK | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMERA | MATTE HOOD SCOOP | 360 CAMERA | RED LEATHER INTERIOR | LANE KEEP ASSIST | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | BLUETOOTH | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | ALCANTARA STEERING WHEEL | KEYLESS ENTRY AND START | POWER LIFTGATE | PADDLE SHIFTERS | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE
This 2020 Land Rover Range Rover SVR V8 Supercharged is the perfect blend of style, and performance. This Land Rover Range Rover follows Range Rover's refresh of their vehicle line up, the Powerful V8 Supercharged Engine pushes 567 Horsepower to the Special Blackout Pack 20 Inch Alloy Rims and Red Brake Calipers
This 2020 Land Rover Range Rover SVR V8 Supercharged comes in an elegant matte Black Exterior and Sport Red and Black Leather Interior. Equipped inside is a adjustable Heated and Cooled front Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Rear Climate Control, Premium Sound system. Touchscreen infotainment system with NAV, satellite radio, Bluetooth Connectivity and Backup Camera,
Although this Range Rover SVR Sports a Supercharged V8 Engine it still carries Land Rover's capable 4WD system. With the Dynamic Terrain select mode you can choose between different road conditions so that the car can help you with moving ahead, whether you are in Sand, Mud or Snow.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
