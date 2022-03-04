$122,800+ tax & licensing
2020 Land Rover Range Rover
HSE Td6, 354HP, TURBO-DIESEL, NAV, PANO, MERIDIAN
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$122,800
- Listing ID: 8622446
- Stock #: PC8203
- VIN: SALGS2RK7LA568939
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,261 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER TD6 HSE | TURBODIESEL V6 | AWD | INCONTROL NAVIGATION PRO | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | TERRAIN RESPONSE | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | SUNROOF | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED MIRRORS | ELECTRIC RUNNING BOARDS | BACK UP CAMERA | VENTED FRONT SEATS | POWER REAR HATCH | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Td6 HSE is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility: a perfect fit for adventurous individuals, executives, and families. The vehicle features a Turbodiesel V6 engine that makes 354 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a world-renowned AWD system and Smooth 8-Speed Automatic Transmission.
This Range Rover features a Fuji White exterior and an Ebony/Ivory interior with Woodgrain trim throughout. It also features 20" wheels in a Silver finish.
This 2020 Land Rover Range Rover allows for larger rear space and a bold and dynamic look. This Vehicle has loads of features like a Navigation System, Reverse Camera, and Ride-Height Adjustable Suspension are useful features that allow you to command the road. You and your Passengers will absolutely love the Panoramic Sunroof, the Meridian Signature Premium Sound System, Heated front and back seats, heated mirrors, keyless entry, push start button, satellite radio, Multifunctional Steering Wheel, and much more.
We know safety is your greatest priority, so this Range Rover is equipped with Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Assistance, Seat-mounted driver and passenger side-impact, Curtain 1st and 2nd row overhead Dual front impact airbags and more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
