$76,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2020 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport SE Td6, 7 PASS, DIGITAL CLUSTER, NAV, MERIDIAN
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$76,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9490216
- Stock #: PC8959
- VIN: SALWG2RK1LA897603
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Ebony w/Cirrus Headlining
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC8959
- Mileage 79,468 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT HSE TD6 | 3.0L TURBODIESEL V6 | 254HP | AWD | 7 PASSENGER | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | HEADS UP DISPLAY | POWER SEATS | ADAPTIVE SPEED LIMITER | AUTO-DIMMING MIRRORS | PUSH TO START | RAIN-SENSING WINDSHIELD | HEATED FRONT SEATS | AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHT | KEYLESS ENTRY | PANORAMIC ROOF | 20" BLACK WHEELS | 13 SPEAKER MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility; it is perfect for adventurous individuals and families. The vehicle features a 3.0-litre Turbodiesel V6, mated to a world-renowned 4WD system, and a Smooth 8-speed Automatic Transmission.
This Range Rover comes in a Fuji White exterior colour, with a Black Leather interior and 20'' Black wheels that give this British SUV an aggressive look.
The 2020 Range Rover features the new Digital Climate Center Console and Digital Dashboard. It is equipped with Blindspot Assist, Reverse Camera and Parking Sensors. You and your passengers will absolutely love the Panoramic Sunroof, providing a sky view to enjoy all four seasons. Other convenient features include the Heated Front seats, 4-Zone Climate Control, Power Seats, Fully Digital Instrument Cluster, Dynamic Terrain Control, Power Trunk, the Heated Windshield, and much more!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.