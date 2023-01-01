Menu
2020 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER VELAR P300 R-DYNAMIC S | 296HP | AWD | AIR SUSPENSION | MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | MEMORY SEATS | HEATED & COOLED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | LANE KEEP ASSIST | REAR TRAFFIC MONITOR | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX The Range Rover Velar is a revolutionary member of the Range Rover family, sitting between the Range Rover Evoque and the Range Rover Sport. Taking glamor, modernity and elegance to an exceptional new level, it combines an emotionally charged DNA and unquestionable design pedigree. This Range Rover Velar P300 R-Dynamic S is powered by a high-performance Ingenium 2.0-litre 4-cylinder Turbocharged Gas engine that features upgrades to the boosting system that allows it to make 296 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and Land Rovers legendary All-Wheel Drive System with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics. The Velar R-Dynamic also features electronic air suspension, permanent AWD with Eco, Dynamic, and multiple customizable driving modes, as well as torque vectoring by braking, and dynamic stability control and more. This model features a Sleek Gray Exterior finish. Inside it features an Black leather interior with Grand Black Veneer trim throughout, a Meridian Surround Sound System, Navigation, Heated and Cooled seats, a Panoramic Sunroof, Parking Assistance with Backup Camera System, Heated Steering Wheel and so much more. WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT. Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the worlds most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate.

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

89,795 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P300 R-DYNAMIC S,AWD,SUV,MERIDIAN,PANO,NAVI,CAM

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P300 R-DYNAMIC S,AWD,SUV,MERIDIAN,PANO,NAVI,CAM

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

89,795KM
Used
VIN SALYK2FX4LA259241

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9942
  • Mileage 89,795 KM

2020 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER VELAR P300 R-DYNAMIC S | 296HP | AWD | AIR SUSPENSION | MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | MEMORY SEATS | HEATED & COOLED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | LANE KEEP ASSIST | REAR TRAFFIC MONITOR | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The Range Rover Velar is a revolutionary member of the Range Rover family, sitting between the Range Rover Evoque and the Range Rover Sport. Taking glamor, modernity and elegance to an exceptional new level, it combines an emotionally charged DNA and unquestionable design pedigree.







This Range Rover Velar P300 R-Dynamic S is powered by a high-performance Ingenium 2.0-litre 4-cylinder Turbocharged Gas engine that features upgrades to the boosting system that allows it to make 296 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and Land Rovers legendary All-Wheel Drive System with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics. The Velar R-Dynamic also features electronic air suspension, permanent AWD with Eco, Dynamic, and multiple customizable driving modes, as well as torque vectoring by braking, and dynamic stability control and more.







This model features a Sleek Gray Exterior finish. Inside it features an Black leather interior with Grand Black Veneer trim throughout, a Meridian Surround Sound System, Navigation, Heated and Cooled seats, a Panoramic Sunroof, Parking Assistance with Backup Camera System, Heated Steering Wheel and so much more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar