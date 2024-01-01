$CALL+ tax & licensing
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Narvik Black
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC10068
- Mileage 129,541 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER VELAR P250 S | 247HP | AWD | 2.0L TURBOCHARGED I4 | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | LANE KEEP ASSIST | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | COLLISION AVOIDANCE | TRAFFIC MONITOR | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ADAPTIVE DYNAMICS | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | CANADIAN VEHICLE
The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250 S is the epitome of luxury and high-performance. This stunning SUV is powered by a formidable Ingenium 2.0L Turbo I4 engine that delivers 247 horsepower and 269ft. lbs. of torque.
The exterior of this Velar is finished in a sleek and elegant Narvik Black, which complements the vehicle's bold and modern design. The body of the car features sharp lines and a distinctive grille, giving it a commanding presence on the road.
Inside, the Velar P250 S boasts a spacious and luxurious Ebony interior that exudes comfort and sophistication. The seats are upholstered in high-quality leather, providing both comfort and durability. The dashboard is equipped with a cutting-edge infotainment system, which includes an 11-speaker Meridian Sound System, Navigation Pro, and a Touch Pro Duo display.
The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250 S comes with a host of default factory features that make it stand out from the competition. These include automatic LED headlights, panoramic sunroof, power liftgate, front and rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera. Safety features include lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking. In summary, the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250 S is the ultimate luxury SUV that offers a perfect balance of power, style, and comfort. It is a perfect choice for those who seek the best of both worlds, whether driving through the city or venturing off-road.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
