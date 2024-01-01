Menu
2020 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER VELAR P250 S | 247HP | AWD | 2.0L TURBOCHARGED I4 | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | LANE KEEP ASSIST | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | COLLISION AVOIDANCE | TRAFFIC MONITOR | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ADAPTIVE DYNAMICS | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | CANADIAN VEHICLE The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250 S is the epitome of luxury and high-performance. This stunning SUV is powered by a formidable Ingenium 2.0L Turbo I4 engine that delivers 247 horsepower and 269ft. lbs. of torque. The exterior of this Velar is finished in a sleek and elegant Narvik Black, which complements the vehicles bold and modern design. The body of the car features sharp lines and a distinctive grille, giving it a commanding presence on the road. Inside, the Velar P250 S boasts a spacious and luxurious Ebony interior that exudes comfort and sophistication. The seats are upholstered in high-quality leather, providing both comfort and durability. The dashboard is equipped with a cutting-edge infotainment system, which includes an 11-speaker Meridian Sound System, Navigation Pro, and a Touch Pro Duo display. The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250 S comes with a host of default factory features that make it stand out from the competition. These include automatic LED headlights, panoramic sunroof, power liftgate, front and rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera. Safety features include lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking. In summary, the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250 S is the ultimate luxury SUV that offers a perfect balance of power, style, and comfort. It is a perfect choice for those who seek the best of both worlds, whether driving through the city or venturing off-road.

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

129,541 KM

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P250 S,EBONY,MERIDIAN SYS,PANO,NAVI,CAM

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P250 S,EBONY,MERIDIAN SYS,PANO,NAVI,CAM

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

129,541KM
Used
VIN SALYB2EXXLA295422

  • Exterior Colour Narvik Black
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC10068
  • Mileage 129,541 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Roll Stability Control
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.73

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Headlight cleaners
Cornering brake control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Spare wheel type: alloy
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Footwell lights
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5
Battery: maintenance-free
Premium brand: Meridian
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Grille color: metallic
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Watts: 380
Wheel spokes: 5
Rear bumper color: black
Door sill trim: scuff plate
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Infotainment: InControl
Rear brake diameter: 12.8
Front brake diameter: 12.8
Lane deviation sensors
Phone: voice operated
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Body side moldings: black
Dash trim: leatherette
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: black
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting
Lane keeping assist with blind spot integration
Navigation data: real time traffic
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Smart device app compatibility: InControl
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display / voice operated
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Impact sensor: door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 8
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Parking sensors: front / rear
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Rear seat folding: flat / split
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Center console: front console with armrest and storage / illuminated
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs / Google search / app marketplace integration
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Off-road driving assist: hill ascent / hill descent
Laminated glass: acoustic / infrared-reflecting
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse / variable intermittent / with washer
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / power sunshade / tilt/slide
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / self-leveling / wiper activated
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 8
Internet radio app: Spotify / Stitcher
Center console trim: leather / simulated alloy
Door trim: leather / leatherette / simulated alloy

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar