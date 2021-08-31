+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2020 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER VELAR | P380 | R-DYNAMIC | SUPERCHARGED | HSE | AWD | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | MASSAGE SEATS | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEADS UP DISPLAY | PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL | KEYLESS ENTRY| BLINDSPOT MONITORING | BLUETOOTH | CLEAN CARFAX | ONTARIO VEHICLE | ONE OWNER
Land Rover's latest addition to its Range Rover lineup is a stylish and functional compact luxury SUV, the Range Rover Velar. With its 380-hp supercharged gasoline V-6 and eight-speed automatic transmission allow it to hit 0-60 in 5.7 seconds! Modern and well appointed, the cabin is assembled from high-quality materials combined and executed in novel ways. InControl Touch Pro Duo. The system banishes nearly every major physical button in the cabin save for the headlight switch, the transmissions rotary-knob gear selector, and the window switches. Visually, this is a coup. The two glossy 10-inch touchscreens, which are augmented by the Velars standard digital gauge cluster, look incredible.
The Velar R-Dynamic HSE comes with a 380-hp, 332-lb-ft 3.0-liter supercharged V-6 mated to an eight-speed automatic; an electronic air suspension; permanent AWD with Eco, Dynamic, Mud/Ruts, Grass/Gravel/Snow, and Sand modes; torque vectoring by braking; dynamic stability control!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4