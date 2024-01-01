Menu
Account
Sign In
Fully Loaded low mileage , This Atomic Silver on Chateau Leather 2020 ES350 Ultra Luxury Package is a one owner vehicle , Clean carfax , Certified , Comes with Navigation and Back up Camera, Lane Departure, Blind Spot Monitor, Head Up Display, Mark Levinson stereo, Leather, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , Push Start button, etc. Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business for 60 years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!

2020 Lexus ES 350

34,500 KM

Details Description Features

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Lexus ES 350

** Ultra Luxury Package ** Head Up Display **

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Lexus ES 350

** Ultra Luxury Package ** Head Up Display **

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

  1. 11060732
  2. 11060732
  3. 11060732
  4. 11060732
  5. 11060732
  6. 11060732
  7. 11060732
  8. 11060732
  9. 11060732
  10. 11060732
Contact Seller

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
34,500KM
Used
VIN 58ABZ1B19LU064596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LN14994A
  • Mileage 34,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Loaded low mileage , This Atomic Silver on Chateau Leather 2020 ES350 Ultra Luxury Package is a one owner vehicle , Clean carfax , Certified , Comes with Navigation and Back up Camera, Lane Departure, Blind Spot Monitor, Head Up Display, Mark Levinson stereo, Leather, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , Push Start button, etc. Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business for 60 years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Map Lights
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Safety

Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Curb Side Mirrors
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota

Used 2020 Toyota Sienna 8 PASSENGER for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Toyota Sienna 8 PASSENGER 82,812 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Corolla for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Toyota Corolla 75,698 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Matrix for sale in Toronto, ON
2010 Toyota Matrix 281,855 KM $3,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Shaw Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Call Dealer

1-888-750-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-750-4112

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller
2020 Lexus ES 350