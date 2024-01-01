$41,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Lexus ES 350
** Ultra Luxury Package ** Head Up Display **
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # LN14994A
- Mileage 34,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully Loaded low mileage , This Atomic Silver on Chateau Leather 2020 ES350 Ultra Luxury Package is a one owner vehicle , Clean carfax , Certified , Comes with Navigation and Back up Camera, Lane Departure, Blind Spot Monitor, Head Up Display, Mark Levinson stereo, Leather, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , Push Start button, etc. Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business for 60 years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!
