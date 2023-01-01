Menu
2020 Lexus GS

8,200 KM

$89,995

+ tax & licensing
Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

8,200KM
Used
  • Stock #: LN14231A
  • VIN: JTHBP1BL6LA003130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Come and Grab it before it is gone , This Ultrasonic Blue on Red Leather 2020 GSF is a one owner vehicle, Lexus Certified , Clean Carfax, Comes with Navigation and Back up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , Push Start button, etc. Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business for 60 years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Console
Rain sensor wipers

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Rear Air & Heat

