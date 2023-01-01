$89,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Lexus GS
F
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
$89,995
- Listing ID: 9733249
- Stock #: LN14231A
- VIN: JTHBP1BL6LA003130
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Come and Grab it before it is gone , This Ultrasonic Blue on Red Leather 2020 GSF is a one owner vehicle, Lexus Certified , Clean Carfax, Comes with Navigation and Back up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , Push Start button, etc. Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business for 60 years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!
