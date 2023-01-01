$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Lexus IS 300
47,800KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10459362
- Stock #: BI20998A
- VIN: JTHG81F20L5040591
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,800 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Rain sensor wipers
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
