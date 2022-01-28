Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Lexus IS 300

15,224 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller
2020 Lexus IS 300

2020 Lexus IS 300

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Lexus IS 300

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

  1. 8181045
  2. 8181045
  3. 8181045
  4. 8181045
  5. 8181045
  6. 8181045
  7. 8181045
  8. 8181045
  9. 8181045
  10. 8181045
  11. 8181045
  12. 8181045
  13. 8181045
  14. 8181045
  15. 8181045
  16. 8181045
  17. 8181045
  18. 8181045
  19. 8181045
  20. 8181045
  21. 8181045
  22. 8181045
  23. 8181045
  24. 8181045
  25. 8181045
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

15,224KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8181045
  • Stock #: 18888A
  • VIN: JTHD81F22L5040711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,224 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
CD Player
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota

2019 Lexus NX 300
 32,888 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Lexus IS 300
 55,300 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Lexus IS 300
 15,224 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Call Dealer

1-888-750-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-750-4112

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory