2020 Lexus NX

74,300 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

2020 Lexus NX

2020 Lexus NX

300

2020 Lexus NX

300

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

74,300KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10632255
  Stock #: LN14741A
  VIN: JTJGARDZXL5016977

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LN14741A
  • Mileage 74,300 KM

This White on Red Leather 2020 NX300 AWD Premium Package is a one owner vehicle , Lexus Certified , All services records, Comes with Back up Camera, Lane Departure, Blind Spot monitor, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , Push Start button, etc. Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business for over 65 years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Power Steering

Heated Seats

Telescoping Steering Wheel

CD Player

Leather Wrap Wheel

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

