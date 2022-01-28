2020 Lexus NX

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 , 2 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8181042

8181042 Stock #: 18902A

18902A VIN: JTJGARDZ0L5010072

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 4,200 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience tilt steering Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.