2020 Lexus NX
300
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
1-888-750-4112
22,468KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9463762
- Stock #: LR20042A
- VIN: JTJJARDZ3L5015417
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,468 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
