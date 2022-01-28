$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Ken Shaw Toyota
1-888-750-4112
2020 Lexus RX 350
2020 Lexus RX 350
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
1-888-750-4112
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
38,308KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8181039
- Stock #: 18849A
- VIN: 2T2JZMDAXLC221972
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 38,308 KM
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
CD Player
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Leather Interior
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8