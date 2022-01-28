Menu
2020 Lexus RX 350

38,308 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

2020 Lexus RX 350

2020 Lexus RX 350

2020 Lexus RX 350

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

38,308KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8181039
  • Stock #: 18849A
  • VIN: 2T2JZMDAXLC221972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,308 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
CD Player
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Leather Interior
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

