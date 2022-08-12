2020 Lexus RX 350

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 2 5 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8975353

8975353 Stock #: LN13933A

LN13933A VIN: 2T2JZMDA7LC237658

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Atomic Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 33,253 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Console Rain sensor wipers Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.