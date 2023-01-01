2020 Lexus RX 350

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 9 0 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9463759

9463759 Stock #: LN14086A

LN14086A VIN: 2T2JZMDAXLC226699

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 43,902 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience Console Rain sensor wipers Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.