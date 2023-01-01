$56,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Lexus RX 450h
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
- Listing ID: 10109559
- Stock #: LO20685A
- VIN: 2T2YGMDA9LC056470
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Top of the line ,This White on Red Leather 2020 RX450h F Sport Package 3 is one owner vehicle , Clean Carfax, Lexus Certified, All service history, Comes with Navigation and Back up Camera, Head Up Display, Lane Departure, Blind Spot Monitor, Leather, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , Push Start button, etc. Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business for 60 years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!
Vehicle Features
