2020 Lexus RX 450h

93,250 KM

$56,995

+ tax & licensing
Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Location

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

$56,995

+ taxes & licensing

93,250KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10109559
  • Stock #: LO20685A
  • VIN: 2T2YGMDA9LC056470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Top of the line ,This White on Red Leather 2020 RX450h F Sport Package 3 is one owner vehicle , Clean Carfax, Lexus Certified, All service history, Comes with Navigation and Back up Camera, Head Up Display, Lane Departure, Blind Spot Monitor, Leather, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , Push Start button, etc. Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business for 60 years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Console
Rain sensor wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates

