2020 Lexus RX 450h
2020 Lexus RX 450h
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Hybrid , This Atomic Silver on Black Leather 2020 RX450h Hybrid Luxury Package is one owner vehicle , Clean carfax, All service history, Comes with Navigation and Back up Camera, Head Up Display, Lane Department, Blind Spot Monitor, Leather, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , Push Start button, etc. Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business over 65 years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!
