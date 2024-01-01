Menu
Account
Sign In
Hybrid , This Atomic Silver on Black Leather 2020 RX450h Hybrid Luxury Package is one owner vehicle , Clean carfax, All service history, Comes with Navigation and Back up Camera, Head Up Display, Lane Department, Blind Spot Monitor, Leather, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , Push Start button, etc. Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business over 65 years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!

2020 Lexus RX 450h

42,600 KM

Details Description Features

$52,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Lexus RX 450h

** Luxury with Navigation ** Hybrid **

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Lexus RX 450h

** Luxury with Navigation ** Hybrid **

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

  1. 11050340
  2. 11050340
  3. 11050340
  4. 11050340
  5. 11050340
  6. 11050340
  7. 11050340
  8. 11050340
  9. 11050340
Contact Seller

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
42,600KM
Used
VIN 2T2JGMDAXLC048315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Hybrid , This Atomic Silver on Black Leather 2020 RX450h Hybrid Luxury Package is one owner vehicle , Clean carfax, All service history, Comes with Navigation and Back up Camera, Head Up Display, Lane Department, Blind Spot Monitor, Leather, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , Push Start button, etc. Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business over 65 years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Canopy
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Map Lights
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Safety

Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Curb Side Mirrors
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota

Used 2020 BMW 2-Series 230i xDrive ** 230i xDrive Coupe ** Only 23000 km ** for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 BMW 2-Series 230i xDrive ** 230i xDrive Coupe ** Only 23000 km ** 23,000 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback 28,225 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan 4Motion for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan 4Motion 117,765 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Shaw Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Call Dealer

1-888-750-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-750-4112

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller
2020 Lexus RX 450h