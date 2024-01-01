Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Lexus UX

64,686 KM

Details Description Features

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Lexus UX

2020 Lexus UX

250H AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control

2020 Lexus UX

2020 Lexus UX

250H AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,686KM
VIN JTHP9JBH9L2027458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,686 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Additional Features

Aux input
Power Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Ports
Drive Mode Select
SOS Call Support

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Lexus UX