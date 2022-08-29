Menu
2020 Maserati Levante

57,880 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2020 Maserati Levante

2020 Maserati Levante

GTS, 550HP, V8 TWIN TURBO, CARBON, NAV, CAM

2020 Maserati Levante

GTS, 550HP, V8 TWIN TURBO, CARBON, NAV, CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

57,880KM
Used
  Stock #: PC8855
  VIN: ZN661ZUA2LX343613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nero Ribelle Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,880 KM

Vehicle Description

WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Lane Keeping Assist
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
PERIMETER ALARM
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
Air Suspension
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power Steering Wheel
HEATED
Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Active grille shutters
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
Rear
3
Wood
Carpet
2
Ride Control
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Lumbar
12
one-touch open/close
Active suspension
Interior Motion Sensor
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Touch screen display
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Illuminated
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Interior accents: leather
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Dash trim: leather
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Easy entry: power driver seat
Footwell lights
Limited slip differential: rear
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Subwoofer: 1
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Rear seat: heated
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Side door type: soft close
Total speakers: 13
Front brake diameter: 15.0
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Internet radio app: Pandora
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Skid plate(s): front
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Rear struts
Digital Sound Processing
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
Locking differential: rear
Rear seat folding: flat
Laminated glass: acoustic
Power door locks: auto-locking
Floor material: cargo area carpet
Rear wiper: with washer
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Door sill trim: stainless steel
Foot pedal trim: stainless steel
4WD type: on demand
Headlights: LED
Premium brakes: Brembo
Storage: accessory hook
Front brake width: 1.34
Fender lip moldings: body-color
Sunshade: power side window
Cross traffic alert: rear
Rear brake width: 0.87
Front fog lights: LED
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Camera system: surround view
Lane deviation sensors
Traffic sign recognition
Phone: voice operated
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Watts: 900
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
LAMP FAILURE
Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
Ventilated
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
Cornering
Axle ratio: 2.80
Power Panoramic
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
reclining
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
voice operated
12V front
Google search
self-leveling
with read function
12V rear
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
4 total
infrared-reflecting
cooled compartment
low battery
anti-tow sensor
Lane keeping assist with blind spot integration
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
power operated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

