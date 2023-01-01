Menu
2020 Mazda CX-5

79,277 KM

$29,890

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

GS w/ Apple CarPlay &I Android Auto, Cruise Control, Sunroof

GS w/ Apple CarPlay &I Android Auto, Cruise Control, Sunroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

79,277KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10220139
  • Stock #: 19550
  • VIN: JM3KFBCMXL1747323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,277 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: 7th August 2022 - $972.00

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Power Options

POWER LIFT GATE

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane departure warning system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Convenience

Automatic on/off headlights

Additional Features

Leather wrapped shifter
High Beam Control System
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Pedestrian Detection
Lane Keep Assist System
Distance Recognition Support System
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
40/20/40 Split Rear Seats
Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
7” Touchscreen Display
Mazda Radar Cruise Control w/Stop&Go
Air Conditioning w/Manual Climate Control
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio & Bluetooth Controls
Forward Obstruction Warning System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

