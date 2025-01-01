$24,888+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mazda CX-5
GS | NO ACCIDENTS | LEATHER | PUSH BUTTON START
Location
Frontier Fine Cars
1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4
416-759-2277
Advertised Unfit
$24,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 76,232 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance with this 2020 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD, featuring only 76,232 KMs. This stylish compact SUV is designed for those who appreciate a premium driving experience combined with practicality. The CX-5 GS comes equipped with a refined interior, offering comfortable seating for five and an array of high-end features. Enjoy the intuitive infotainment system with a large touchscreen, integrated navigation, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and a quality sound system that enhances every drive. With its all-wheel drive capability, this SUV provides confident handling and stability in various driving conditions. The fuel-efficient engine delivers a responsive performance while ensuring you can take on both city streets and weekend getaways with ease. Safety is paramount, and the CX-5 is loaded with advanced safety features, including blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a suite of airbags for peace of mind.
***Special Finance Price Advertised has $2000 finance credit, cash price may differ***
****Make this yours today BECAUSE YOU DESERVE IT****
We have skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying all our customers needs.
***Financing***
We offer amazing financing options. Our Financing specialists can get you INSTANTLY approved for a car loan with the interest rates as low as 6.46% and $0 down (O.A.C). Additional financing fees may apply. Auto Financing is our specialty. Our experts are proud to say 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT, EVEN NO CREDIT! It's FREE TO APPLY and Our process is fast & easy. We can often get YOU AN approval and deliver your NEW car the SAME DAY.
***Price***
Prices are subject to change without notice. All prices are price of the vehicle plus HST, Licensing & Safety Certification. DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is not Drivable as it is not Certified. All vehicles we sell are Drivable after certification, which is available for $695 but not manadatory.
***Trade*** Have a trade? Well take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.
***About us***
Frontier fine cars, offers a huge selection of vehicles in an immaculate INDOOR showroom. Our goal is to provide our customers WITH quality vehicles AT EXCELLENT prices with IMPECCABLE customer service. Not only do we sell vehicles, we always sell peace of mind!
Buy with confidence and call today 416-759-2277 or email us to book a test drive now! frontierfinecars@hotmail.com Located @ 1261 Kennedy Rd Unit a in Scarborough
***NO REASONABLE OFFERS REFUSED***
DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is not Drivable as it is not Certified. All vehicles we sell are Drivable after certification, which is available for $695
Thank you for your consideration & we look forward to putting you in your next vehicle! Serving used cars Toronto, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oshawa, Whitby, Markham, Richmond Hill, Vaughn, Woodbridge, Mississauga, Trenton, Peterborough, Lindsay, Bowmanville, Oakville, Stouffville, Uxbridge, Sudbury, Thunder Bay,Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie, London, Kitchener, Brampton, Cambridge, Georgetown, St Catherines, Bolton, Orangeville, Hamilton, North York, Etobicoke, Kingston, Barrie, North Bay, Huntsville, Orillia
Vehicle Features
